‘The Conners’: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Katey Sagal’s Return Means Trouble for One Major Character

The Conners is bringing back Katey Sagal later in Season 2, bringing the possibility of love as well as some drama. The Sons of Anarchy and Married With Children alum previously confirmed she would reprise her role as Louise — the manager of Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) place of work as well as Dan’s (John Goodman) high school sweetheart — ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

It has been rumors that Louise’s return will come with the possibility of a new romantic relationship for Dan after the death of Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) at the start of the spinoff series.

Goranson teased how the possible romantic connection between Louise and Dan will affect Becky.

“It’s complicated, because she knows Louise has some kind of relationship with Dan,” Goranson told TVLine. “And Becky and Dan are very close. [Also], Becky really needs to appeal to Louise because she really needs work. She needs shifts, she needs money. And that’s now the power gal who can give her that. Does she go through her dad to get to Louise? Or does she just approach her [directly]?”

The work complications are another obstacle for Becky, who is already having a rough beginning to Season 2 following the premature birth of her baby girl. The latest episode saw as Becky continued to struggle with her feelings and guilt, previously admitting she blamed herself for her daughter’s early labor.

She also is still reeling from the baby’s father being deported in the Season 1 finale, which has yet to be addressed in the new episodes. With the baby still in the hospital and Louise’s looming return, hopefully Becky catches a break before it all comes to a breaking point.

Sara Gilbert, who is an executive producer and also stars on the series, previously teased Sagal’s return might make Dan question if he’s ready to move on.

“That’s something I’m not sure of yet, honestly. If he ever did (date again), it wouldn’t be something he was looking for,” Gilbert said after the Season 1 finale.

She added, “She (Sagal) was amazing. I’d love to have her back as well, if we [are renewed].”

Sagal celebrated her return to the show with a tweet ahead of the season premiere, writing: “I’m coming back to [The Conners]! I can’t wait for you to see what happens this season, premiering on Tuesday, September 24.” She also posted a photo of herself in character in the iconic couch from the Conner living room.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.