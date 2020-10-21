'The Conners': 6 Amazon Finds to Get You Ready for Season 3

✖

The Conners are headed back to the small screen. ABC's Roseanne spinoff is set to kick off its third season on Wednesday, Oct. 21, alongside other titles in the network’s fall comedy lineup. As fans prepare for the season premiere, Amazon has just about everything they need to get them ready for a new season of laughs.

The third season of the series is set to touch on several real-world issues that will be all too relatable, including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With executive producer Bruce Helford previously acknowledging how the series is "a show that reflects reality," much of the promotional material has showcased how the beloved sitcom family will be handling life amid a pandemic. The Season 3 poster showed the characters wearing face masks, and a recent teaser trailer found Darlene and Becky taking numerous precautions as they went to work at the old Wellman Plastics plant. The season is also set to tackle the 2020 presidential election.

Given how big the season is set to be, it's definitely a must-watch, and there are more than just a few Amazon finds to make the viewing experience as awesome as ever. Scroll down to see some of the must-have items to get you ready for The Conners Season 3.

(Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles)

The best way to get prepared for a new season of The Conners is to binge the season that came before it, and Amazon is making that easier than ever. The Conners Season 2 is currently available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video for just $19.99. However, if you only need to catch up on a few episodes, individual episodes are available for purchase for $2.99 each. You can check out more details, including episode synopses, on Amazon Prime Video here.

As you prepare for a new season of laughs, you may want to consider reminiscing on the past. Amazon has available to purchase the complete Roseanne series for just $31.44. The ABC sitcom originally aired from 1988 to 1997 and quickly became a fan favorite. Two decades after it aired its final episode, ABC announced that it would be reviving the series, which only ran for an ill-dated first season before being revamped as The Conners. For more details on the complete Roseanne DVD collection, view it on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Of course, the most important thing to have when getting ready to watch The Conners Season 3 premiere is a device to watch it on. This 32-inch TCL Smart TV is just perfect for all of your viewing needs. Ticking in at $129.88, it's all but a steal, as it is Roku-enabled, features voice control, and boasts high definition resolution. Given that this is a Roku TV, and if you have a Hulu subscription, if you happen to miss an episode of The Conners, you will easily be able to stream it the next day with just the click of a button. View more details on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

Already have a TV but don't have cable? Don't fret. For just $28.95, you can be watching The Conners without any hassle at all. This paper-thin antenna with up to a 200-mile range will give you access to a host of channels, including local stations and ABC, which is the network on which The Conners airs. Making this deal even sweeter is that a 5% off coupon is currently available on this product. For more information, view it on Amazon here.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

If you don't want to shell out the cash for cable or you are unable to watch The Conners when it airs at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday nights, consider investing in a Roku Express streaming player. For just $24, this device will give you access to dozens of streaming channels, including Hulu, where new episodes of the ABC sitcom — as well as other ABC series — are available for streaming a day later. Of course, you will also need a Hulu subscription ($599/month for an ad-supported plan or $11.99 for no ads) to access all of Hulu’s content. View more details on this Roku streaming player on Amazon.

(Photo: Amazon.com)

If you're a die-hard Roseanne and The Conners fan, show your enthusiasm by transforming your couch into the infamous family couch. With a price tag of $49, you can own an afghan almost identical to the one seen adding a pop of color to the Conners' living room for decades. This blanket is handmade and described as being "relatively soft with a good thickness," perfect "for snuggling up in for an evening of your favorite show." You can view more details on Amazon here.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Prices and promotions listed on click-through links are subjected to change by the retailer. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice.