‘The Conners’ Ratings up From Last Week’s Second Episode Dip

The Tuesday night TV ratings are in, and the numbers reveal that The Conners was up from its second episode dip last week.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the show nabbed 7.7 million viewers — a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49 — in its third episode, which is higher than the 7.2 million it had last week when its second episode had to compete with the World Series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series premiere episode earlier in the month had The Conners’ best ratings to date, with 10.5 million watchers.

The Truth About Lanford Ninjas: “Oh, they’re out there…and by the time you do see ‘em, *pffft* it’s too late.” #TheConners pic.twitter.com/dJs5VMoia2 — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) October 31, 2018

One big reason the show’s third episode may have seen a rise in viewership could be due to the fact that it was a special Halloween-themed half-hour, which its predecessor — Roseanne — was famous for.

Among the many hilarious and epic costumes on the newest episode of The Conners were Dan (John Goodman) as “Napolean Blown-Apart” [a parody of Napolean Bonaparte], DJ (Michael Fishman) as a safari guide being attacked by a lion, Becky (Lecy Goranson) as Sharknade-O’Connor [a mash-up of Sharknado and singer Sinead O’Connor], and Jackie as a disembowled cheerleader.

Fans have been taking to social media to cheer on the show and its Halloween episode, with one person tweeting, “Halloween feels a little more like Halloween with a Conner Halloween episode!”

“Great Halloween costumes on [The Conners]! I can’t pick a favorite!,” someone else added, while one other fan commented, “SHARKNEAD O’CONNOR, I CAN’T BREATHE!”

These costumes 😂😂😂😂😂#TheConners — Allison the ghost 🤡👺👺👻👻🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃 (@Daviesallison1A) October 31, 2018

When the series order for The Conners came down from ABC — following the cancellation of the Roseanne revival due to racist comments tweeted by series star Roseanne Barr — the producers knew that they wanted to do a Halloween episode to keep the tradition alive.

“A lot of the iconic things that people were used to from the old show continue on to the new show,” The Conners executive producer Dave Caplan said in a past interview. “It’s the same family, it’s the same couch, with the same iconic throw on the back of it and so there’s an awful lot that will look familiar. It’s just people adapting to a new normal.”

The Conners airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.