'The Conners' On-Set Death: What We Know

✖

The Conners lost a long-time crew member last week, and fans are still sorting out the details of his death. According to a statement released by ABC and published by NBC News, a member of the audio crew died on set in a "fatal medical event." Subsequent memorials on social media identified the victim as Terrel Richmond.

The details and circumstances of Richmond's passing were not publicized, and he was not even named in the first statement released by Werner Entertainment. It read: "With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today. He was a much-loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process."

Fans learned Richmond's name on Instagram, where director Jody Margolin Hahn and star Michael Fishman both posted a photo of a clapperboard dedicated to Richmond. They also included a statement that read: "Yesterday, we lost a dear member of our audio crew, Terrel Richmond. Today, we shoot our finale episode of [The Conners] Season 3 in loving memory of a lovely man."

In another comment later on, Fishman added: "We shared a stage, large portions of our lives, and we will forever be connected." The Season 3 finale will reportedly come with a title card denoting its dedication to Richmond.

The Conners has observed all the standard coronavirus precautions that other shows are taking this year, including the lack of a live audience in the studio. Many other shows chose to ignore the COVID-19 in their storylines, feeling that audiences needed a break from it. In an interview with TV Line, executive producers Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen and Dave Caplan said that it would be "woven" into their plots for authenticity.

"We'll absolutely be dealing with it," Helford said. "We're a show that reflects reality, so we're obligated [to address it]. I would think somebody in the family would be taking the jobs no one else wants, [like] working in grocery stores. They'd be taking jobs that put them at risk because they need the money, like most of blue-collar America."

Naturally, any news of a "medical event" elicits thoughts of the pandemic these days, but there is nothing to indicate that it played a part in Richmond's passing. The audio crew member had worked on The Conners for its entire duration and on Roseanne for years before that. He will be honored in the season finale when it premieres on Wednesday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.