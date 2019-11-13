‘The Conners’: Major Character Moves out After Family Argument

Family ties were tested on the latest episode of The Conners! The ABC comedy series returned after a two-week break with the drama surrounding control of the beloved Lunch Box still on center stage. With tensions rising due to Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) hesitation to support Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) plans for the now vacant restaurant space, the family ended up in a confrontation that could wreck them so soon before the holiday season.

Spoilers ahead for The Conners Season 2, Episode 6: “Tempest in a Stew Pot”

Tuesday’s new installment of the series saw as Jackie and Becky continued to wrestle with the big reveal that Bev (Estelle Parsons) never sold the Lunch Box’s location. With the Asian restaurant that was currently occupying the spot going out of business, Jackie and Becky thought they could take it over and revive the restaurant.

However, Beverly shocked her daughter and niece when she revealed Darlene had control over the building after she gave her power of attorney. The reveal, along with Darlene’s lack of enthusiasm for her family’s plan, led to Jackie kicking her mother out of her apartment and into the Conner home.

The family feud seemed to only intensify as Jackie and Becky worked on coming up with a business plan for The Lunch Box 2.0 in order to impress Darlene. Becky thought comfort food would be the best way to appeal to the Lanford community, with Jackie suggesting they should focus on different types of stews.

The pitch did not go as planned. Jackie and Becky showed Darlene her plan, but she surprised them with the reveal a popular fast food chain had approached her to open a profitable new location in The Lunch Box’s spot. Darlene admits that plan could mean a change for the whole family, as opposed to her sister and aunt’s more risky plan.

The conversation leads to an all-out argument between Becky and Darlene where they air out many of their past grudges and insults. The heartbreaking argument also leads Becky to make the decision to leave the Conner home, along with her little baby Beverly Rose.

Dan (John Goodman) is devastated by being separate from his granddaughter and begs Darlene to reconsider. Jackie later arrives to pick up Becky and the baby. Darlene laments Becky’s decision but refuses to change her mind about the building. The episode ends with them sad, and Mark (Ames McNamara) passive aggressively telling them to make things right before Thanksgiving.

Can the family make amends? Will the new Lunch Box happen? The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.