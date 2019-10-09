‘The Conners’: Katey Sagal as Louise Returns Inspiring Uncomfortable ‘Roseanne’ Reference

The Conners welcomed back a beloved guest star set on romancing one of the family’s core characters, who is not quite ready to let go of the past. The ABC comedy series featured the return of Sons of Anarchy alum Katey Sagal as Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) boss at the restaurant and Dan’s (John Goodman) former flame. The reunion featured some laughs and some moments of tension, including one cringeworthy moment referencing the late Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr)

Spoilers ahead for The Conners Season 2, Episode 3: “The Preemie Monologues”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode saw as the family gathered to help Becky look out for her new daughter, Little Bev, in the NICU as they awaited for her release from the hospital. The show also returned to Casa Bonita, the restaurant where Becky works owned by Dan’s old high school sweetheart Louise (Sagal).

Dan is the first to go to the restaurant to take a moment to himself before his shift sitting with his granddaughter. He finds Louise getting annoyed by a drunk customer and helps her out of the predicament pretending she gave him an STD.

After the hilarious encounter, Louise gives him a free beer and offers to sit with him in the NICU, as her attempts at flirting with the Conner patriarch kick into high gear. Dan rebuffs her attempts however and tells her that only family should be going to the hospital. The comment rubs Louise the wrong way, but she understands and says she won’t push too much.

At the hospital, Becky freaks out to Darlene (Sara Gilbert) when she reveals Little Bev is getting released at the end of the week. She says she does not qualify for help with all the preemie benefits and becomes overwhelmed with all the expenses she’ll have to handle on her own. Darlene tells her to take a moment and home and relax, but instead Becky heads to Casa Bonita.

Louise tells Becky she should not be working yet, but she refuses to listen to her boss. She then lashes out at a customer after they leave her a bad tip and Louise is forced to call the family for help.

Darlene tells Becky she has to move back into the house so the family can help with the baby and expenses. When Dan arrives he says he’s O.K. with welcoming his daughter back into the house, and then extends an olive branch to Louise by inviting her to sit with him at the hospital after all.

At the hospital, Dan and Louise share a sweet moment when she compliments his parenting skills. Dan accidentally creates an awkward moment when in the middle of the conversation he calls Louise “Rose,” after his late wife. After a few seconds of silence Louise says it’s OK.

Dan admits he has struggled to keep his grief a secret, as well as conflicting emotions for starting to develop feelings for her. He tells Louise he really likes her and hopes they can spend more time together, including a few hangouts and one dinner a week that’s not a date. Louise says she can be OK with that for now, but when his heart is finally open to the possibility of them being together she will want all of him.

Will Louise be Dan’s next great love? The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.