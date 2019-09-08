‘The Conners’ Boss Hints ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Katey Sagal Will Romance Dan

Katey Sagal is officially coming back to Lanford, Illinois, for Season 2 of The Conners, according to showrunner Bruce Helford. Helford chatted with TV Line after some of the things to come in Season 2 and confirmed speculation that the Sons of Anarchy and Married With Children alum will reprise her role as Louise. Louise was a former classmate of Dan Conner’s (John Goodman) who recently returned to Lanford. There was a small spark when they ran into each other in Season 1, and it appears that Louise will pursue Dan romantically in Season 2 of the Roseanne spinoff.

However, it is still unclear if Dan will be open to the advances. As star/producer Sarah Gilbert told TV Line earlier this year, Dan may not be ready to move on from his late wife Roseanne Conner (played by Roseanne Barr on Roseanne).

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s something I’m not sure of yet, honestly. If he ever did (date again), it wouldn’t be something he was looking for,” Gilbert said.

She also added, “She (Sagal) was amazing. I’d love to have her back as well, if we [are renewed].”

Goodman was also been open to the changes of the series following Roseanne’s cancellation and The Conners airing without Barr’s involvement. As he told The New York Times, it was a “scary” experience but one that he and his castmates embraced.

“I always think things are scary but it wasn’t that scary and we had each other,” Goodman said. “We really, really wanted it to work, and we were still all very grateful to be there in the first place. It was a determination, and we miss the hell out of her. There’s no doubt about that. Those are shoes you can’t fill.

“You can’t really [fill the hole she left], but everybody adjusted. It was actually just like having a death in the family except you don’t have to eat as many covered dishes.”

The Conners Season 2 premieres Sept. 24 on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC/Eric McCandless