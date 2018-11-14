‘The Conners’: Geena Takes Family to Church After Discussing Religion

The Conners went to church for the first time in a while, after Geena finds out DJ hasn’t been taking their daughter since she was deployed.

Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson) brings the subject up as DJ (Michael Fishman) and May (Jayden Rey) get ready to head to their home at the army base, reminding DJ that they have to stop first to get her some new church outfits.

“We don’t go to church,” Mary quips, and Geena makes a shocked look.

“Excuse me?” Geena says, then looks at her husband. “What does she mean by that?”

“Who knows? Kids have great fantasy lives. They have dragons for friends,” DJ says.

Geena then interrogates DJ about the last time he took their daughter to mass, and he admits it’s been two years.

“In DJ’s defense, you know we’ve never really been religious people,” Darlene (Sara Gilbert) adds.

“I mean, we pray but it’s usually just rub, dub dub, thanks for the grub,” Becky (Lecy Goranson) says. “Asking for a little help at the track.”

Jackie then interjects, saying she goes to church regularly: “I take my mother to services every Sunday. Just to remind God she’s still here, in case He forgot to take her.”

Geena tells the rest of the family that they can “gamble with their souls” but her family will be going to mass on Sunday.

“Aunt Darlene doesn’t make Mark and Harris go, so why do I have to?” Mary asks.

“Because I said so,” Geena says, telling DJ they are leaving.

Later, DJ begs Darlene to help him and convince the whole family to go to church so Mary will want to, and she can get back in the habit.

“It’s like the whole organized religion thing,” Darlene says. “It’s up to you if you want to believe there’s a God, but I can’t turn my back on my atheism, it’s the only thing I believe in.”

“Mary and Geena used to love to go to church together, this is huge for them, and I wrecked it,” DJ pleads. Darlene agrees to make the family go with him.

At church, the family all go on their Sunday’s best, including Jackie’s amazing hat, and they show up for Mary. The Deaconess recognizes Geena and thanks her for her service now that she’s back home from Afghanistan, and then jokingly makes the Conners stand to be recognized as well.

The congregation then plays “Let It Shine” and the family, even Darlene, sings and dances.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.