‘The Conners’ Full Trailer Released

ABC released the first full trailer for Roseanne Barr-less spinoff series, The Conners.

The short clip asks the question, “What happens next?” with the Conner family, without mentioning the show’s former titular character, who is believed to be killed off as Barr is written off the show.

The trailer also hints at the family planning for the holidays, including Halloween, which often produced epic episodes during Roseanne‘s original run.

“We need to talk about a game plan for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Jackie says in the trailer.

“I say we follow the Conner family tradition, spend every dime we have on Halloween and then we have nothing to be thankful for or buy gifts with,” Darlene tells her aunt.

The trailer also includes snippets from the series, including DJ and his family at church, the family hugging and Jackie worrying about “cornholders.”

The Conners reunites Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson after the successful Roseanne reboot was canceled by ABC following Barr’s racist tweet in back in May.

Speculation has run rampant on how the sitcom will be writing off Roseanne Conner’s iconic character, with Barr herself leaking back in September that she would be dying of an opioid overdose.

“There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over,” Barr told press in September, adding that the manner in which her character dies seems to “so cruelly insult the people who loved that family in that show.”

“All I can say is that she will not be there,” showrunner Bruce Helford told TVLine in September when asked if rumors that Roseanne Conner would die off-screen were true.

Regardless of how it happens, Roseanne’s loss will be a central theme of the spinoff series’ first 10-episode season.

“We don’t shy away from the heavy moments,” Helford told the outlet. “I don’t know that there’s any show that can better handle [such a weighty storyline].”

The show will also be adding a relatively new face, with Maya Lynne Robinson joining the cast a series regular in the role of DJ’s wife Geena.

The series will also see the return of Johnny Galecki’s David Healy for a special guest appearance alongside his new on-screen girlfriend Blue (Juliette Lewis), which is sure to bring drama for Darlene. The series will also see the return of Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey in the roles of Harris, Mark and Mary respectively.

The Conners premieres Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.