‘The Conners’ First Photos Revealed

The first photos of The Conners, the upcoming Roseanne spinoff, have been revealed and they showcase a number of returning cast members.

In a Twitter post captioned, “Keep on Truckin’,” John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson can all be seen in character.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Conners is scheduled to premiere on Oct. 16, taking over the same time slot that the Roseanne revival was in.

Other Roseanne cast members returning for the spinoff include Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jayden Rey.

Roseanne was canceled by the network after series star Roseanne Barr made a racist comment on Twitter about a former political adviser who is African-American.

The series was such a hit, however, that producers scrambled to find a way to salvage the momentum and landed on The Conners, a Barr-less version of the show that focuses on the other characters.

Kenney — who was a new addition to the series for the revival — recently opened up about the new show, telling reporters that “the first table read was great.”

“It was so nice to see everyone, and I’m so happy,” she added. “I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Kenney also said that even with the looming stigma of the events that led to the Roseanne revival being cancelled, everyone in the remaining cast was “very professional” when they came back together for the continuation of the Conner family story.

“…There’s just so many more stories that need to be told through the Conner family and so many other different aspects of life that we’re going to get to tell, and I’m really excited and grateful for that,” she added.

For her position, Barr has said that she is neither supporting nor defaming the show. Rather she is choosing to stay “neutral.”

“I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone and I don’t wish good for my enemies. That’s what I gotta do,” Barr explained while speaking to Rabbi Shumley Boteach on his podcast.

“I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark and I don’t want to go dark again,” she added, then joking, “I’ve done it — after all, I was married to Tom Arnold. Ha! Ha!”

As previously mentioned, The Conners will air its debut episode on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.