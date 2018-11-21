‘The Conners’ Fans Sound off on Surprise Pregnancy Twist

The Conners fans were left in shock following the shocking pregnancy reveal in the latest episode.

During “Miracles,” Becky (Lecy Goranson) gathered the family around the living room to announce that the reason she had been feeling nauseous and sick in a previous episode was not because she had been drinking too much, but because she was pregnant.

The family celebrated the surprise news, especially after the reminder that during the Roseanne revival, Becky had been revealed to have less than five percent chance of getting pregnant.

“I know. But I had unsafe sex, and it worked,” Becky said in celebration.

“You should go speak at the high school,” Darlene (Sara Gilbert) joked.

Fans of the Roseanne Barr-less spinoff series were overjoyed about the surprising pregnancy twist, many making the connection of the new member of The Conner family to the death of matriarch Roseanne Conner (Barr) in the beginning of the series.

As the family celebrated the news in the kitchen with some drinks and toasts, Becky took a moment to remember her late mother.

“God, I wish mom was here. She would be so excited,” Becky says, holding back tears.

“She knows,” DJ (Michael Fishman) responds, before deviating the conversation to the subject of who the father is.

Becky seems adamant that she won’t tell the father at first, revealing that she had a one-night stand and is not interested in having a stranger have an opinion on how she should raise her baby.

After a disagreement with Dan (John Goodman) on the subject, Becky storms off, upset that she doesn’t have more support from her family.

Later, Becky reveals that the father of her child is Casa Bonita busboy Emilio (Rene Rosado), and despite her not wanting any help from him, he reveals he will work hard to be there for his baby.

A curious alternative presents itself later in the episode, when Becky says hello to regular customers, Maria and Bridget, and they discuss wanting to have a baby of their own. After hearing Becky’s concerns about raising the baby, the couple wonder if Becky would be interested in giving them her baby in a sort-of open adoption.

Bridget, however, says she needs to think about it over margaritas before they can discuss it further.

What do you think of Becky's new role as a expecting mother?