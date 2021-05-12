'The Conners' Family Member Returning After Multi-Year Absence

✖

Season 3 of The Conners is about to hold a major family reunion, with one actor set to return to the series following a two-year absence. With just two episodes left in its currently airing season, actress Maya Lynne Robinson is set to reprise her role as Geena in the ABC sitcom’s Season 3 finale, "Two Proposals, a Homecoming and a Bear," TVLine confirmed. The outlet also shared first-look images of Robinson back in character, which you can view by clicking here.

As fans know, Geena is DJ Conner's wife, and together they share daughter Mary Conner. Fans last saw the actress in the role in Season 1 of the Roseanne spinoff, though her character was written out of the show after Robinson landed a full-time gig on CBS' The Unicorn. To explain her absence, it was revealed that Geena, who is a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army, had been deployed to Afghanistan. According to the outlet, in the season finale, Geena will return home to Lanford and make "some life-changing decisions that will affect not only herself, but her husband DJ and their daughter Mary." The official synopsis for the episode, per ABC, reads, "Big changes are coming for the Conners, with not one but TWO proposals. Plus, Jackie uses her JEOPARDY! infamy to her advantage."

Robinson's return to the series will mark the second such reunion of Season 3. In an early April episode, the series brought back actress Danielle Harris, who originally starred on Roseanne in the early '90s, for a two-episode event in which she reprised her character Molly Tilden one last time. Throughout the two episodes, Harris' onscreen counterpart reconnected with Darlene, the two having previously been rivals and next-door neighbors. It was later revealed that Molly died of brain cancer following her reunion with Darlene, during which she encouraged Darlene to grab life by the horns.

"There's more heaviness and more realness to it. So it's bittersweet. It's sad, but I'm glad that I was able to come back and stir things up for a little bit," Harris told our sister site, ComicBook.com, of her return. "But Roseanne and The Conners have always tackled real life, that's why the show's been so great. It deals with real stuff and heavy stuff, even though there's a comedic undertone to it, it's a very realistic show. So I think it's fantastic."

New episodes of The Conners air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. Episodes are available for streaming the next day on Hulu, which you can subscribe to by clicking here. Fans can see Robinson reprise her role of Geena when the Season 3 finale airs on May 19.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.