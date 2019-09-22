‘The Conners’: Estelle Parsons Returning as Roseanne and Jackie’s Mom Beverly in Season 2

The Conners Season 2 will feature another returning Roseanne star. Oscar winner Estelle Parsons is coming back for more episodes as Beverly Harris, Jackie and Roseanne’s mother. Actor Michael Fishman broke the news himself with a photo of Parsons visiting the set.

One of my highlights so far of season 2 of @theconnersabc is the time I spent with Estelle Parsons pic.twitter.com/md8vB7BI0v — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) September 22, 2019

“One of my highlights so far of season 2 of [The Conners] is the time I spent with Estelle Parsons,” Fishman, who stars as DJ Conner, wrote on Twitter. He included a photo of himself with Parsons in the Conners’ familiar kitchen.

Parsons, who has an Oscar for her supporting role in 1967’s Bonnie and Clyde, appeared in two episodes of Roseanne‘s revival season last year. She also appeared in the series premiere of The Conners, “Keep on Truckin,’” last season.

Other familiar guest stars will be appearing in The Conners Season 2. Sons of Anarchy star Katey Sagal will be back as Louise, a former classmate of Dan and Roseanne’s. In Season 1, Louise returned to Lanford and was introduced as a potential romantic interest for Dan, who is still coping with the death of Roseanne (Roseanne Barr).

Johnny Galecki confirmed he will be back for at least one episode as David Healy, his original Roseanne character.

“I may be putting the (literal/figurative) pants of [David Healy] back on for one or two more stories on [The Conners] this year,” Galecki wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Sara Gilbert and Laurie Metcalf trying to get him into a pair of pants. “Twenty some years later I’m still in awe of this freak a— carnie group who adopted me early on and still learn so very much from them whenever in their presence.”

Fans will have to tune in to see who else will be stopping by on the show. Juliette Lewis, who played David’s new girlfriend in Season 1, told PopCulture.com in August that she would love to get the call to return.

Lewis said she would be “really excited” to come back.

“How fun was that? It was such a trip being on the stage. I mean, it’s funny when you still have little parts of your young self where I’m like, ‘I’m in the TV.’ Because when I was a kid, I thought like, people were in the TV. You know. I was five,” Lewis told us. “My point is, I don’t know, all things are possible.”

Lewis said she had an “amazing time with this incredible cast” while she appeared on The Conners.

The Conners also stars Alicia Goranson as Becky, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Kayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Genna Williams-Conner.

The Conners returns on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC/Eric McCandless