‘The Conners’: Darlene Makes New Relationship Official

The Conners took the relationship between Darlene and her new man to the next level in the new episode.

After weeks of flirting and growing their friendship and work relationship, “Hold the Salt” saw Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) act on their their feelings toward each other as they worked on the latest issue of “Lock Em Up” magazine.

The episode started with Becky (Lecy Goranson) and Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson) making fun of Darlene for caring about her appearance and putting makeup on to go to work, knowing that she has feelings for her boss.

At the office, things got awkward as Darlene and Ben worked on who to feature in the new issue of the magazine.

“Do you ever worry that some of the people in these mugshots might be innocent?” Darlene asks.

“People can think whatever they want. We’re just reporting, not passing judgment,” Ben says.

Ben then notices one mugshot and comments on how “hot” the person is, suggesting they put her on the front page.

“Oh, so that’s what you’re attracted to? Blondes with most of their teeth?” Darlene wonders.

Ben hesitates for a second but adds, “I think you know exactly what kind of woman I’m attracted to.”

After that moment, they both return to their desks and look at each other from across the room uncomfortably, adding weird waves of tension before Darlene breaks it.

“What are we doing? I work for you. This would be complicated as hell,” Darlene says.

“You’re right. And as your employer I cannot have you feeling uncomfortable or pressured in any way so… you’re going to have to make a move on me,” Ben tells her.

At that point, Ben says he will pretend to work and makes suggestive moves toward Darlene. She says they should get back to work, and then asks if she can borrow his stapler. When she makes it to his desk she lunges at him and kisses him.

The moment brings Ben and Darlene’s relationship to the next level after a couple of episodes of them discreetly sharing their feelings for one another. Ben was first introduced when Darlene applied for a job at his magazine and she quickly won him over and became the new managing editor of the two-person staff.

Things will not be all happiness from now on, however, as Darlene has been previously known to only date men who she can control. Navigating a relationship with a strong man will likely create new obstacles for the couple.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.