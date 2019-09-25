‘The Conners’: Becky Reveals Baby Name, and It Has a Reference to ‘Roseanne’

The Conners brought new life into the world on the Season 2 premiere with the birth of Becky’s new baby, and her name is a tribute the family’s history. The premiere caught up with the beloved family a few months after the events of the Season 1 finale, and dropped a vague reference to fallen matriarch Roseanne Conner with the reveal of the baby’s name.

Spoilers ahead for The Conners Season 2 Premiere: “Preemies, Weed and Infidelity”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode focused mostly on the aftermath of Becky (Lecy Goranson) going into premature labor and the family racing to the hospital. Despite doctors’ attempts to keep the baby from being born early, Becky welcomed her baby girl during the premiere.

While adding a new member to the family was a happy occasion, Becky struggled with her feelings about how her age, her history drinking and some of her other behavior may have contributed to her daughter’s premature birth.

The show did not leave fans hanging when it came to finding out the baby’s name. Despite Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) hoping to name the child Jackie Jr., Becky revealed her child’s name is Beverly Rose, a tribute to grandma Bev (Estelle Parsons) as well as to Becky’s late mother Roseanne.

The show did not make a big deal of the Roseanne reference, but Jackie was visibly upset at Becky choosing to pay tribute to Bev over her.

The series recalled Roseanne Barr’s character at another point in the Season 2 premiere, when Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Dan (John Goodman) argued relating to Harris (Emma Kenney) being caught selling weed cookies at school. Darlene blamed her father for not realizing what her child is doing while she is out of the house working, but Dan defends himself calling Darlene out for not being at home most of the time due to her complicated relationships with David (Johnny Galecki) and Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). At that moment, Dan tells Darlene he already raised his own kids, and Darlene claps back saying that it was actually Roseanne who raised them.

Roseanne was famously killed off on The Conners‘ series premiere. The show was greenlit following the scandal surrounding Barr tweeting racist remarks at Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to President Barack Obama, on Twitter. The scandal led to the cancellation of the successful Roseanne reboot, with the remaining cast and crew moving forward with the 10-episode first season of the spinoff series. Season 2 will consist of 19 episodes.

What do you think of Becky’s choice of baby name? The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.