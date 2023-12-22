'The Chosen' Season 4 Trailer Revealed

The trailer for the upcoming fourth season of The Chosen has been released. The Christian historical drama was picked up by The CW over the summer. It premiered in 2017 on the VidAngel subscription service and premiered on the network as part of The CW's summer 2023 schedule. New episodes have also been airing this fall, with Season 4 set to air in early 2024. In anticipation of the new season, a new trailer has been released.

In the trailer, things are getting pretty intense for Jesus, knowing He will soon be dying and He is getting much more frustrated. With the religious leaders trying to expose Jesus, it's not going to be easy to convince them to be on His side. Chaos and grief will ensue, and it's going to be like no other season. Per the series, creator Dallas Jenkins says that "Jesus is weary and heavy-laden, and He needs rest" for the upcoming season.

"We're getting closer and closer to Jerusalem, to what we know is coming," Jenkins continued. "Jesus is getting increasingly frustrated, and yes, sad. Not because he's getting cloer to death, but because of the reasons He must die. From his faith's religious leaders, to the holy city of Jerusalem, to his own friends and followers, people are not understanding his mission. To that end, He must allow painful things, and even set in motion certain confusing or bittersweet events, to accelerate the outcomes that will lead to Holy Week."

"Season 4 marks the midpoint of the most famous and influential story in human history," Jenkins continued. "It will be painful, and it will be joyous. It will be bittersweet. But by all measures, Season 4 will also be our best." It sounds like The Chosen Season 4 will be an intense and emotional ride. Fans will want to tune in to see what happens. From the looks of the trailer, there will be a lot that will be going down in the upcoming season. Since The Chosen was able to film in the midst of the strikes, the wait will be worth it.

While a premiere date for The Chosen Season 4 on The CW has yet to be announced, the new season will be coming to theaters on Feb. 1. Episodes 1-3 will be shown Feb. 1-14, Episodes 4-6 will be shown Feb. 15-28, and Episodes 7-8 will be shown Feb. 29-Mar. 10. Fans can buy tickets now. Hopefully, a premiere date for The CW will be announced soon, but seeing it on the big screen will definitely be an experience.