TV Shows

‘The Blacklist’ Revealed Raymond Reddington’s Real Identity and Twitter Freaked

The Blacklist pulled the trigger on another one of its big reveals on Friday night, fans could not […]

By

The Blacklist pulled the trigger on another one of its big reveals on Friday night, fans could not handle it.

Spoilers ahead for The Blacklist Seasons 5 and 6.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Blacklist’s Season 5 finale ended on the show-upheaving revelation that main character Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) was assuming another man’s identity for the entirety of the series. The real Red, who was the true father of Liz Keen (Megan Boone), was actually dead.

This reveal led to a manhunt for the fake Red and a rift in the core Blacklist duo. The fake Red’s true name and backstory was explained on Friday night’s episode, entitled “Rassvet.”

The man viewers have watched all along was actually Ilya Koslov (played by Gabriel Mann in flashbacks). Illya assumed Red’s identity during a heist to steal $40 million from the real Red following the later’s death. This was done in order to finance he and Katarina Rostova (Lotte Verbeek)’s escape from the KGB.

As one would imagine, fans finally getting a payoff of one of the show’s biggest mysteries elicited some favorable responses.

Many declared the flashback-heavy episode turned out to be one of the show’s best. However, not everyone bought into the reveal.

Some questioned if Ilya’s story, which was told to Liz by her grandfather, was as real as the show passed it off.

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Will Hart/NBC

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts