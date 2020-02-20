‘The Blacklist’ Gets Season 8 Renewal, and Fans Love It

It’s been announced that NBC has renewed its hit crime-drama The Blacklist for Season 8, and fans of the show are loving the news. According to Deadline, the show has received an early renewal, marking its second consecutive year doing so. Additionally, it was also announced that show’s current seventh season will resume on March 20 at 8 p.m. ET, with two new episodes airing back-to-back. Fans are thrilled to hear the news that they will get another season of The Blacklist, with many taking to social media to celebrate.

“Hands down one of the best shows out there today. James Spader is one helluva great actor. #TheBlacklist,” tweeted one adoring fan.

“Congrats @JonBokenkamp! You, @johneisendrath, and the rest of the writing staff at #TheBlacklist are truly an inspiration! So grateful that I go to experience the genius first-hand!!!” exclaimed another.

“Yes!!! Thank you for continuing to give us more of this show we love! From Argentina greetings to the whole family of The Blacklist!! I will always follow them!!” commented someone else.

“Congrats and Thank god!! James Spader needs an Oscar for all his talent he doesn’t he have to talk just his expressions alone tells the story!” wrote one other fan.

As the new was announced, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta — Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment — issued a joint statement on the renewal, saying, “Congratulations to our incredible cast, producers and crew, all of whom continue to reach excellence week in and week out. We couldn’t be more excited to continue Red and Liz’s story into season eight.”

Chris Parnell — Co-President, Sony Pictures Television — also commented on the news, writing, “The Blacklist continues to tell exciting and imaginative stories. It’s due to the brilliant cast, crew and our writing staff, led by Jon Bokenkamp and John Eisendrath, who commit to unparalleled creativity. Wait until you see what’s in store for season eight. Thank you to Lisa Katz, Tracey Pakosta, Pearlena Igbokwe and all of our partners at NBC and Universal Television.”

At this time, The Blacklist Season 8 does not have an announced premiere date, although Season 7 will resume on March 20th at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.