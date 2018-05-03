‘The Blacklist’ Reveals Garvey’s Fate

The Blacklist reveal the fate of its main antagonist of the season, Ian Garvey (Jonny Coyne).

While last week’s cliffhanger left Garvey’s status as grim, it was not clear if he died or not. However, Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) confirmed that Garvey is dead during the opening moments of Wednesday night’s episode.

Things start out casual, with the team making no reference to the events that happened in the previous episode. Then Red quickly shifts the conversation to to the death of Garvey, the man responsible for Tom Keen’s (Ryan Eggold) death.

“How does it feel … to know that the man who killed Tom is dead?” he said.

All these events tie into an intense cliffhanger during the April 25 episode that left Garvey near death.

Red and his daughter Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) spent most of the episode pursuing Garvey, with things coming to a head in the episode’s final moments. The trio wound up in a standoff with Garvey’s adopted daughter (alleged to be Red’s biological daughter) trying to intervene.

Garvey promised to give Liz the information, which is about Red’s past, that led to the death of her husband, Tom. Red then arrived and told Garvey if he even mutters one word of the secret to Liz, he will be gunned down.

Liz turned on Red, saying she will shoot Red if he fires on Garvey. A shootout ensued, and Red shot Garvey, badly wounding the criminal.

Red fled as Liz and Garvey’s adopted daughter rode with Garvey to the hospital.

In the episode’s final moments, hospital staff were shown treating Garvey, but they were losing him. Blacklist viewers were not expecting the situation to play out the way it did and took to Twitter to react.

“That…did not end the way I thought it might,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added, “What is going on!”

Many are also curious about what information Red was trying to keep hidden.

“Guess we won’t know what’s in the duffle bag for now,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “This suspense is killing me! WHAT’S IN THE DUFFLE BAG??”

The Blacklist airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Will Hart