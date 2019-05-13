‘The Biggest Loser’ Reboot Ordered at USA Network, Set to Premiere in 2020

Revival season is still thriving, as a 10-episode reboot of The Biggest Loser was ordered by USA Network on Monday, according to TVLine.

The official logline of the new Biggest Loser details that the series will “feature a dynamic new team of experts determined to dramatically improve America’s lifespans and waistlines.”

Men and women will compete to lose weight as well as improve their overall wellbeing, which means that experts like a trainer, chef and life coach will “help guide the contestants as they embark on the biggest transformations of their lives.”

USA Network has not yet announced who the experts will be.

“We’re re-imagining The Biggest Loser for today’s audiences, providing a new holistic, 360-degree look at wellness, while retaining the franchise’s competition format and legendary jaw-dropping moments,” said Chris McCumber, USA Network’s president of entertainment. “USA’s recent reboot of Temptation Island brought both new and younger viewers to the network, and we’re excited to add another big, buzzy show to our growing unscripted lineup.”

The show’s official Twitter account also confirmed the news Monday morning, sharing a graphic of the show and captioning it, “The #BiggestLoser is BACK! Your favorite competition series is returning with a new look. Don’t miss it, coming soon to [USA Network]!”

Last year, former Biggest Loser host Alison Sweeney told PopCulture.com that she wasn’t sure if she’d be game to return to the reality competition, but that her interest in helping others stay healthy didn’t end when she exited the show in 2015.

“I’ll tell you what. It’s a subject that’s so important, and I find myself obsessed with these documentaries about health and wellness and what’s going on with humans in general. Netflix is doing a great job to educate everybody,” she told PopCulture. “I find myself fascinated with how much things have changed since I was a part of that show, and what’s going on now. I think there’s lots of new information out there and people need guidance more than ever.”

During its initial run, The Biggest Loser ran for 17 seasons on NBC, wrapping up in February 2016. Trainers included Bob Harper, Dolvett Quince, Jennifer Widerstrom and Jillian Michaels, who became known for her intense and particularly harsh motivational techniques.

The new season of The Biggest Loser is set to premiere in 2020.

The Biggest Loser pickup follows USA’s reboot of Temptation Island, which performed solidly during its inaugural run and has been renewed for a second season.

USA has been ramping up its unscripted development after losing WWE Smackdown to Fox. Aside from The Biggest Loser and Temptation Island, other series include Chrisley Knows Best, its spinoff Growing Up Chrisley, Miz and Mrs. and the upcoming docuseries The Radke’s.