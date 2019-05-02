‘The Big Bang Theory’ Series Finale: See All the Final Taping Photos Snapped by the Cast

The Big Bang Theory series finale is just weeks away, and the show’s cast has been sharing photos they snapped from the final taping.

While the series finale of The Big Bang Theory isn’t until May 16, the very last episode has already been filmed.

The taping brought up a lot of memories and emotions for the stars of the show, and they’ve taken to social media to express themselves.

Scroll down to see photos The Big Bang Theory cast has shared, and let us know in the comments if you plan to tune in for the finale!

Mayim Bialik

Ahead of the final episodes being filmed, Big Bang Theory co-star Mayim Bialik foreshadowed the emotional taping.

She shared a photo of the iconic Warner Bros. Studios water tower, which is on the lot where the series films.

Jim Parsons

Sheldon Cooper actor Jim Parsons shared a sweet message with his post from the filming of the final episode of The Big Bang Theory.

“knock, knock, knock, thank you… Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made,” he wrote. “And thank YOU, ALL of you – yes, YOU, reading this right NOW!

“As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been,” Parsons added. “But the words “love” and “gratitude” come to mind… so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you.”

Johnny Galecki

Johnny Galecki shared a photo of his character’s apartment door from the final episode.

He also included a photo of the cast in a huddle and tagged all his castmates involved in the emotional group hug.

Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco shared a black and white photo of the cast in group hug as well.

This photo was snapped at the same time as they all shot their final scene together.

Simon Helberg

Simon Helberg plays Howard Wolowitz on The Big Bang Theory.

He too shared a group hug photo and shared a heartfelt caption about how this is something they have always done and now they were doing it “for the last time.”

Kunal Nayyar

Kunal Nayyar shared a couple of posts, one of which was a video of the gang signing concrete at TCL Chinese Theatre.

In another post, he shared a photo of the group hug and commented, “Thank you for your encouragement. Thank you for tuning in night in and night out.”

“Thank you for the stories you shared about how this show made you feel,” he also said, “Thank you, for lifting us up when we were down.”

Melissa Rauch

Actress Melissa Rauch — who plays Dr. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz — took a different approach to her photo.

She shared a heartfelt homage to Big Bang Theory supporting actor Kevin Sussman, who plays comic shop owner Stuart Bloom.

Final Bows

After filming the last ever scenes of The Big Bang Theory, the cast took their final bow to the studio audience.

There are still two more episodes of the hit sitcom left — May 2 and May 9 — before the one-hour series finale on May 16.