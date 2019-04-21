‘The Big Bang Theory’: Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik Reveal Truth Behind Sheldon and Amy’s First Kiss

With The Big Bang Theory coming to an end at CBS in less than a month, the cast has been spilling about some of their favorite moments and what they’ll miss about the show. We’ve seen heartwarming celebrations posted on social media, some reminders that this is truly the end of the series and even a personal look back behind-the-scenes that gave fans some serious emotions.

Now The Spec is detailing a recent visit to the set where Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik, and other members of the cast spilled some details about their characters, anecdotes about filming the series, and what we can expect in the finale.

One of the key stories shared with The Spec involved the first kiss between Sheldon Cooper (Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Bialik) way back in season 7 of the series.

It was an episode revolving around a Valentine’s Day train trip where the couple finally smooched after four seasons of revolving around each on the series.

Bialik called the actual moment that aired on television as “really sweet,” something most fans would agree with. But the behind-the-scenes details really put a damper on the sweetness.

“You had the flu,” Bialik told Parsons during the interview.

“Ohhh,” Parsons adds. “You kept swishing around with Listerine or whatever to kill my germs.”

“Hydrogen peroxide,” Bialik corrected him. “You were sweating. You had a fever. You were very sick.”

Parsons takes a moment to think it all over before concluding that if he were that sick, “I would not have kissed you.”

This ends what The Spec calls a “mini-Sheldon-Amy moment” as Bialik concludes saying, “Oh, great. Thanks.”

The on-screen couple also expressed how their relationship got closer as the show continued on. Parsons credits one thing in particular for making this happen.

“One of the things I didn’t know I was missing as an actor on this show for the years leading up to us being a more intimate couple … are bedroom scenes, whether they be in bed or getting into bed,” Parsons expressed during the chat. “Not unlike life, there is an intimacy to it that allows us to have conversations in a tone of voice that no other set allows you. You find yourself expressing aspects of your character that you didn’t know were in there, because they’re quieter and more subtle.”

Parsons adds that allowing Sheldon to open up, try new things, and expand his relationship with Bialik’s character on screen led to the show lasting as long as it did on CBS.

The actor is one of the main forces credited with bringing the series to a close, so this outlook shouldn’t be more surprise. Being able to expand a sitcom character to new territory seems to a requirement for some actors.

That said, the show did break some records along the way and is sure to set a viewership milestone when its finale airs on May 16. It recently passed Cheers as the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in TV history, placing the final season in a rare territory in the Peak TV era.

Now they just need to figure out the best way to wrap it all up to keep fans happy.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.