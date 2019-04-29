‘The Big Bang Theory’ Cast Reveals Their Favorite Scenes Ahead of Series Finale

The Big Bang Theory cast has revealed their favorite scenes for the show ahead of the series finale.

In a new clip shared to the show’s Twitter account, the lead stars of the show opened up and spoke about what they remember most from the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many cited specific scenes and episodes, while others focused on the numerous A-list guest stars.

With just a few weeks until the series signs off with a special one-hour finale on May 16th, we spoke with The #BigBangTheory cast about some of their favorite moments and guest stars in this nostalgic look back. pic.twitter.com/QuB5ZHZ8vj — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) April 26, 2019

Below, we have shared the stars’ favorites, so scroll down to read about them and let us know in the comments what your favorite Big Bang theory moment was!

Kaley Cuoco

For Kaley Cuoco, who stars as Penny, the show’s many high-profile guest stars were her favorite part of The Big Bang Theory.

She specifically cited William Shatner, Kevin Smith, and Wil Wheaton as a few of the guests that stood out as being memorable to her.

Johnny Galecki

Leonard Hofstadter actor Johnny Galecki had a difficult time picking one specific moment, citing that many of the scenes “melt into one memory” for him.’

He eventually chose the episode where Penny tells Leonard that she loves him for the first time, saying that was a “great one to work on.”

Mayim Bialik

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on the series, and she chose Amy and Sheldon’s first kiss on a train as her favorite moment.

Notably, while speaking to USA Today, Bialik also praised the work of Big Bang supporting actor Kevin Sussman — who plays Stuart the comic shop owner — saying, “He’s part of our family. I learn a lot from him as an actor. He does a lot with a little and he has an understated way of handling things that otherwise could be too much.”

Jim Parsons

Sheldon Cooper actor Jim Parsons also cited Amy and Sheldon’s relationship as a what stood out most to him.

Furthermore, he told USA Today that two of his favorite guest stars on the show were Laurie Metcalf and Christine Baranski. “I see them as actor’s actors. All the years that I watched them [before Big Bang], I would identify with them as performers, as a fellow craftsman in the field,” he said. “To meet them and realize that was true was overjoying. Working with them was as rewarding and interesting as I always thought it would be.”

Simon Helberg

Simon Helberg, who plays Howard Wolowitz on Big Bang, went all the way back to the pilot episode for his favorite moment.

“I will always remember just standing outside the door here, just so nervous and so excited,” he said of filming the series debut.

Kunal Nayaar

Kunal Nayaar plays Rajesh Koothrappali, and he prefers the more heartfelt moments of the show, over the comedy.

“I’m a sucker for all of the emotional stuff that’s happened on the show,” he said. “The whole universe that comes with putting this together I’m really gonna miss.”

Melissa Rauch

Finally, Bernadette Rostenkowski actress Melissa Rauch chose the time Bob Newhart visited as her favorite episode.

“I’ve been such a big stand-up comedy fan my whole life,” she told USA Today. “I had a Bob Newhart record album as a kid that was my father’s (and) I did stand-up before I came to [Big Bang]. I had a wonderful conversation with him about stand-up and the live audience aspect and our love for it. I will cherish that conversation always.”