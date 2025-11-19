‘The Bear’ Star Reveals 12-Year Sobriety Milestone

One star of FX’s hit Emmy-winning series The Bear is celebrating a major milestone.

Matty Matheson, who plays the beloved supporting character Fak on the popular drama-comedy, recently announced on Instagram that he’s celebrating 12 years of sobriety in an all-caps post.

“12 YEARS OF CHOOSING NOT TO PICK UP DRUGS AND ALCOHOL,” he wrote. “THIS LIFE IS WILD AND BEAUTIFUL AND FULL OF UPS AND DOWNS EVERY DAY. WE GET TO CHOSE WE GET TO HURT WE GET TO HEAL WE GET TO FEEL WE GET TO LOVE AND BE LOVED!”

He went on to credit his wife of 11 years, Trish, and his three children for their support.

“I LOVE MY FAMILY SO FREAKIN MUCH ITS THE BEST THING EVER!” he wrote. “I LOVE BEING ABLE TO WORK AND DO THE THINGS THAT I LOVE DOING THAT RIPPLE LAUGHTER AND STUPIDITY AND FEED PEOPLE AND WORK WITH PEIPLE THAT WANNA SERVE PEOPLE AND TAKE CARE OF PEOPLE!”

He continued the post with a motivational statement.

““EVERYDAY IS A NEW DAY EVERY HOUR IS A NEW LIFE!” he said. “THERES ROOMS THAT WILL LOVE YOU UNTIL YOU CAN LOVE YOURSELF! WE LOSE WE WIN BUT WE GET TO TRY EVERY SINGLE DAY! I LOVE YOU AND THANK YOU FOR ROCKIN WITH ME SO FREAKING HARD! HAVE A BLESSED A– DAY YOU FREAKS!”

Matheson has been a successful restauranteur for years now, and is also well known for his cooking shows on VICE. He joined the cast of The Bear in 2022, and won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2024.