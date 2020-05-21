'The 100' Season 7: Major Character Goes Missing in Premiere

It’s the beginning of the end for The CW's teen drama The 100, and the Season 7 premiere has fans asking where one main character is. After months spent wondering where Hope had vanished Octavia to, fans tuning into the latest episode of the popular series found themselves with even more questions than answers after one beloved character suddenly went missing. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The 100 Season 7, Episode 1, "From the Ashes."

The Season 7 premiere dropped fans off right where the Season 6 finale had left them: Bellamy Blake desperately searching for his sister, who had disappeared into the still mysterious anomaly upon a now born and adult Hope's return. Standing outside of Gabriel’s camp with his sister’s blood on his hands, Bellamy is suddenly attacked by an invisible force and dragged away before either Echo or Gabriel has the chance to save him, setting up the stakes to a new mystery that lingers even after the episode ends, much to the upset of many fans.

While Clarke and the others deal with life back in a post-Primes Sanctum, dealing with the new struggles of figuring out how to find peace among three opposing groups all while having to deal with Russell Lightbourne's fate, Echo and Gabriel, with the eventual help of Hope, who wrote a note to herself before entering the anomaly reading, "trust Bellamy," set off on a desperate quest to save Bellamy before he is taken into the anomaly. Their quest leads them into the night, where they face off against ray guns and the long-dead character of Roan, who makes a brief return in hallucination form, before the discovery that the invisible force is actually a group of people with specialized suits making them invisible and able to control the anomaly.

With the threat of the anomaly closing, and desperate to reach Bellamy before it is too late, the trio enter the anomaly and disappear. The episode ends with Clarke burning the Palace in Sanctum to the ground, with the fates of Bellamy, Octavia, Echo, Gabriel, and Hope all hanging in the balance.

New episodes of The 100 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. The series' seventh and final season is slated to run 16 episodes, with one episode acting as a backdoor pilot to the unnamed spinoff series, which is set to act as a sequel to The 100. You can find out more about that series by clicking here. Stay tuned to PopCulutre.com for the latest information.