That ‘Rainbow Rainbow’ Reboot Is Officially Happening

Reading Rainbow is coming back. The Hollywood Reporter notes Mychal Threets will return as the host, with Sesame Street and Ms. Rachel staple Kristen McGregor on the series as showrunner.

The PBS children’s show has secured a 24-episode pickup. The show was revived last year with four digital episodes, 20 years after the original incarnation hosted by LeVar Burton ended. It returned as a series for the Sony-owned YouTube channel KudZuko, with some episodes earning 4.8 million views.

In its return, the four-episode revival featured guest appearances from Rylee Arnold, Ezra Sosa, Bellen Woodard, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, with Jamie Chung, Gabrielle Union, Adam DeVine, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen among the celebrities narrating books featured in the show. The upcoming season is set to follow the same format with additional celebrities to be featured.

KidZuko will continue to get exclusive shortened episodes of the show. SPT will take it to market, seeking to sell the 24-episode season to a TV network or streaming service. Which streaming service or network the show will land has yet to be determined.

“When I saw the response to the relaunch of Reading Rainbow and the enthusiasm for Mychal as host, it was clear there is a passionate audience that truly values educational children’s programming,” Michael Davies, executive producer and president of Embassy Row, said in a statement about the show. “This series offers more than entertainment—it empowers viewers through reading, which feels especially critical at a time when literacy rates are in historic decline. I’m incredibly excited to welcome Kristen and her expertise as we continue to evolve the show and discover what new magic Reading Rainbow can bring.”

“We’ve been working for several years to bring Reading Rainbow back, and Michael Davies and Embassy Row have been the ideal partners to help make that vision a reality,” added Tom Calderone, CEO and president of Buffalo Toronto Public Media. “Seeing the impact these first four episodes have already had confirms that the timing is right — and that evolving the series for today’s audiences is both necessary and meaningful.”

Reading Rainbow originally aired on PBS and PBS Kids from 1983to 2006. Each episode was based on a children’s book. It earned notable awards and garnered critical acclaim. The show is credited for encouraging literacy in young children.