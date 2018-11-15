Thanksgiving 2018: All the TV Specials and Movie Marathons to Watch

Wondering when your favorite Thanksgiving-themed TV shows and movies will air this holiday season? Look no further than this compilation of the best Turkey Day episodes and movies to grace cable TV.

Whether you look forward to classics like A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving or the annual Thanksgiving-centered Friends marathon, you’ll find the perfect listing to kick off the holiday season right here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

While you recover from your turkey-based food coma after Thanksgiving dinner, watch Charlie Brown deal with his pitiful Thanksgiving meal of jelly beans, popcorn and ice cream.

Catch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. on ABC, followed by a special bonus Thanksgiving-themed Charlie Brown short, The Mayflower Voyagers, to fill up the entire 8 to 9 p.m hour.

If you miss it on ABC the night before Thanksgiving, it’s available for purchase for streaming via Amazon Video, iTunes or Vudu.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Keep the Charlie Brown vibes going with the 92nd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where the iconic Charlie Brown balloon will make its way down the streets of New York City (with several hundred others) starting at 9 a.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 22 on NBC.

‘A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving’

Set your DVR for a special Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving episode, filled to the brim with Turkey Day-themed sketches, including “A Thanksgiving Miracle,” “The Bird Family,” Adam Sandler’s “Thanksgiving Song” and “Back Home Ballers.” We’ll keep our fingers crossed for “Debbie Downer: Thanksgiving Dinner.”

The SNL Thanksgiving special airs Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 9.m. ET on NBC.

‘Friends’ Thanksgiving marathon

Ready for every single Thanksgiving Friends episode? Catch them all in a row on TBS on Thursday, Nov. 22 starting at 1 p.m. ET. See a detailed listing here:

1 p.m. — “The One Where Underdog Gets Away”

1:30 — “The One with the List”

2 — “The One with the Football”

2:30 — “The One with Chandler in a Box”

3 — “The One with the Thanksgiving Flashbacks”

3:30 — “The One Where Ross Got High”

4 — “The One Where Chandler Doesn’t Like Dogs”

4:30 — “The One with the Rumor”

5 — “The One with Rachel’s Other Sister”

5:30 — “The One With the Late Thanksgiving”

If you miss an episode or two during dinner, don’t worry — all 10 of them are airing again on Spike from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

‘The Godfather’ marathon

Not into the holiday-centric shows so much? You may find what you’re looking for in AMC’s annual airing of The Godfather — as well as its sequels — on Thanksgiving Day. Catch The Godfather at 9 a.m. or at 5:30 p.m. ET, while The Godfather, Part II will air at 1 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The rare Godfather fans who enjoy the third installment can stay up late for the 2 a.m. showing of The Godfather, Part III at 2 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.

‘The Middle’ Thanksgiving marathon

The Middle fans can binge the Patricia Heaton-led sitcom’s Thanksgiving episodes starting almost a week before Thanksgiving. Freeform will air the show’s first six Thanksgiving episodes starting at 1 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 16. The network will pick back up with The Middle‘s seventh, eighth and ninth Thanksgiving episodes on Nov. 19 starting at 1 p.m.

‘Roseanne’ Thanksgiving marathon

While Roseanne was typically known for its Halloween-themed episodes, its Thanksgiving installments came as a close second. Catch the historic show’s Turkey Day episodes, starting with “Thanksgiving 1993” on Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. on CMT, followed immediately by “Thanksgiving 1994.”

On Thanksgiving Day, Roseanne fans can watch “We Gather Together” at 9 a.m. on CMT, followed by “Thanksgiving 1991” at 9:30. On Friday, Nov. 23, CMT airs “The Last Thursday in November” at 9 a.m. and “Home Is Where the Afghan Is” at 9:30.

‘Family Guy’ Thanksgiving marathon

Don’t forget about the Family Guy Thanksgiving marathon! Starting at 11 a.m on Thursday, Nov. 22, you can catch the famous animated sitcom’s Turkey Day episodes on TBS. That includes “Thanksgiving,” “Into Harmony’s Way,” “Turkey Guys,” and “Peter’s Sister.”