Terry Crews to Star in Sitcom Based on Beloved Comic Strip

Terry Crews has a new gig. The White Chicks star will lead and executive-produce the CBS comedy pilot Jumpstart, per TV Line. Based on the popular comic strip that debuted in 1989, the show will chronicle a young Black couple's everyday experience. Crews will star as Joseph L. Cobb, a Philadelphia police officer who tries strives for perfection. The pilot will also follow Joseph and his wife, Marcy, a nurse, and Joe's partner, Crunchy. It's another police role for the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star.

Per a logline, the show follows Crews as "Joe Cobb is a devoted husband, son, father and Philadelphia police officer. He is also a proud Black man and often feels pressured to be flawless in each of his roles, especially in light of controversies surrounding cops. He is a charming and exuberant role model in his community. Joe loves his wife and family, but does come up short in hilarious and endearing ways that keep audiences cheering for him."

Crews has starred as Terry Jeffords in all eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which ran from 2013-2021. The America's Got Talent alum host is arguably the most known for playing Julius, the family patriarch, in Everybody Hates Chris, based on the upbringing of comedian Chris Rock. Credits also include Are We There Yet?, Bridesmaids, and Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2.

For the new CBS comedy, executive producers also include Kapital Entertainment, Trilling for TrillTV, Bridget McMeel, Andrews McMeel Entertainment, and Troy Zien. CBS Studios will serve as a backdrop for the production.

Before becoming a successful actor, Crews had a career in the NFL. He played as a defensive end and linebacker for the LA Rams, San Diego Chargers, and Washington Redskins. He officially retired in 1997 after six seasons before he moved to LA to pursue acting.