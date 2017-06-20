‘Teen Mom’s Ryan Edwards Leaves Rehab in Time for Father’s Day

Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards has reportedly left rehab nearly a month after reports broke he had entered a program.

According to E! News, the father of Bookout’s oldest spent Father’s Day weekend on a boat with his wife Mackenzie Standifer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Edwards has struggled with substance abuse problems in the past. Bookout opened up about his issues with substances on the show, prompting increased scrutiny of the Teen Mom star.

Standifer, who he secretly married on May 15, reportedly shared and then removed a post honoring Edwards on her private Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to the man who loves our kids unconditionally,” Standifer shared on her private Instagram alongside a picture of the couple with hers and Edwards’ sons. “He loves us with a love that cannot be explained. He’s kind, patient, funny, everything we could ever ask for. I’m so thankful for him!”

It is good to see Edwards looking healthy!

MORE: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout’s Ex Checks Into Rehab Amid Substance Abuse Allegations