Teen Mom Announces New Cast Member

In a surprising twist, Teen Mom has announced a new cast member for its upcoming season, and fans will be pleased to find out it’s a familiar face.

Through a video posted to the Teen Mom OG Twitter account, the show revealed that Briana DeJesus will be joining the Teen Mom 2 cast for the upcoming season.

DeJesus was originally featured on Teen Mom 3 back in 2013.

When asked how she feels about joining the new series, DeJesus replied, “It’s a little nerve-racking because…it’s been so long [since] being on national television. None of this has hit me yet. I don’t know when it’s gonna hit me.”

Next, she was asked if she’s had any contact with any of the other moms on the show, and she said that she has.

She explained that she has a good relationship with a couple of the girls, and then went on to say, “Leah reached out to me, so I spoke with Leah and she’s excited that I’m joining the show.”

Last, she stated that she has yet to speak with Chelsea or Jenelle.

Hailing from Orlando, Florida originally, DeJeus was picked to star on Teen Mom 3 because she had gotten pregnant with her ex-boyfriend, Devoin Austin II. Her daughter was born September 10, 2011, and her name is Nova Star DeJesus.

While there’s no word yet on how she will figure in with the rest of the already established cast, DeJesus is certain to bring a fresh vibe to the show.