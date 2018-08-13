Teen Choice Awards 2018: Nick Cannon’s Rainbow Outfit Puzzles Viewers

During the Teen Choice Awards 2018, Nick Cannon wore a bizarre rainbow outfit that puzzled some viewers at home. Others also wondered why the 37-year-old was not wearing a shirt under the jacket.

The bizarre outfit, complete with yellow sneakers, short pants and visible pink underwear, got overwhelmingly negative reviews from viewers at home. Cannon also carried a pair of headphones given away in online contests for viewers. The rainbow on his outfit was actually created with multi-color lion heads.

“What is up with Nick Cannon’s outfit??” one viewer wrote.



“Why is nick cannon not wearing a shirt at a teen award show I don’t understand,” added another.

“Can nick cannon button his shirt we’re not at the beach,” another viewer wrote.

Some fans were surprised to learn that producers of the show still considered Cannon relevant enough to host a show targeted towards 13 to 19-year-olds.

“Lmao flipping through channels and the Teen Choice Awards are on. Nick Cannon looks like a grandpa and I officially feel old,” one person wrote.

“Some of the youngest teens would have been just born when The Nick Cannon Show wrapped on Nick,” added another.

“Nick Cannon looks like a box of crayons threw up on him,” one viewer wrote.

The Wild ‘N Out star is known for his outrageous outfits, many of which were on display when he hosted America’s Got Talent for NBC. In an episode of Complex Closets last year, he showed off his color-coordinated closet, which included $2 million Tom Ford loafers he once wore on AGT.

Photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images