Hudson Meek died on Saturday, according to NBC affiliate WVTM. The news station, which cites the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office in Alabama, says the 16-year-old actor died after a fall from a moving vehicle last week. Police are looking into the incident, which is said to have occurred in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Thursday.

Meek was an up-and-coming actor who popped up on the NBC TV show Found, CBS’ MacGyver reboot and The CW’s Legacies. He also played the young version (in flashbacks) of the lead character Baby (Ansel Elgort) in the Edgar Wright film Baby Driver.

A family statement on Meek’s death reads: “Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight. His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.

“Specific details regarding a Celebration of Hudson’s Life to be held on December 28, as well as how to contribute to a scholarship in Hudson’s memory at Vestavia Hills High School in lieu of flowers, will follow. Please pray for Hudson’s family and friends as we all process this sudden and tragic loss.”

An obituary for the young actor states that he was surrounded by family and friends when he passed. He was also an organ donor “and his family is comforted by knowing that he will continue to help others for years to come.”

The performing arts school Meek attended, Acting Out, also issued a statement, which read: “We are all devastated at the loss of one of AOA’s first and brightest stars. May you shine forever Hud. You will be deeply missed. Please join us in praying for his amazing family during this difficult time.”

