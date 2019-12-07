Tamron Hall Reportedly ‘Blew a Gasket’ Over Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show Renewal

Former Today Show anchor Tamron Hall was reportedly not happy when she heard about Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show being renewed for a second season before The Tamron Hall Show was. The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a surprise hit for NBC, but Hall’s show has not maintained the high viewership it launched with. A source told The Daily Mail Hall was heard screaming at her staff about not getting renewed yet.

The Tamron Hall Show kicked off with a 1.4 18-49 rating when it debuted on the same day as Clarkson. However, Hall saw its ratings drop to a 1.0, where it has been for eight weeks. Clarkson has maintained a 1.5 average for the season, earning the show an easy renewal from NBCUniveral Television Distribution in September.

After hearing about Clarkson’s renewal, Hall “exploded” during a staff meeting. “We would have gotten an early renewal too if you were all doing a better job,” Hall allegedly yelled at her staff.

“She wasn’t mad per se that Kelly’s show got picked up for a second season, but she’s apparently frustrated with the direction of her show and afraid of it becoming a failure after walking away from her job at NBC and banking everything on this opportunity working,” an ABC insider told The Mail.

“She’s been on edge since the show launched, but each week she’s become more and more difficult to work with,” the source continued.

Hall disputed the report in a statement to the outlet.

“It’s ironic that a few days after I said on my show that I’ve seen ”men storm out of rooms, puffing and huffing, and no one says anything’ while ‘women [who] speak up [are viewed] as difficult’ that someone would leak a false story about me being difficult,” Hall said.

She continued, “As I said live on my show while defending Gabrielle Union, women are perceived as ‘difficult’ when they speak up. I have never once complained about Kelly’s renewal – I am so happy for my fellow Texan. I’m excited about my show and I can’t wait for season 2!”

William Burton, the SVP of Syndication, Daytime and Sports at Disney Television, told The Daily Mail they believe Hall had an “extremely successful launch” and the executives are “all very pleased with the direction and performance of the show.”

The Mail‘s insiders allege that Hall has earned a reputation for “micromanaging” every part of the show, even though Disney made sure to get her award-winning talent behind the scenes. She allegedly has a combative relationship with executive producer Bill Geddie, who was coaxed out of retirement to work with Hall.

“This isn’t cable news where you can book a guest two hours beforehand or change your mind on a story the hour before the show,” one insider said. “This is daytime talk and things must be planned in advance so that all of the elements line up. Either she’s having a hard time grasping that concept or just doesn’t care, but it has created a very challenging climate behind the scenes.”

Hall previously worked for NBC and MSNBC, but left the network in 2017, when NBC made the ill-fated decision to hire Megyn Kelly to host the third hour of Today.

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images