'Tales of the Walking Dead': Anthony Edwards and Poppy Liu Debate 'Chompers' in Exclusive Clip

Tales of the Walking Dead is currently airing on AMC and is the fourth television series in The Walking Dead franchise. The fourth episode of the six-episode season premieres on Sept. 4 and features Anthony Edwards and Poppy Liu. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode which shows Amy (Liu) having a conversation with Dr. Everett (Edwards).

In the clip, Amy is talking about her love for nature, specifically birds. The conversation then leads to Dr. Everett asking why Amy is here, and she explains that she is with a group trying to re-settle the dead sector and that a group called the Skull Hunters to help them get past the Trench. Amy also calls zombies "chompers" and believes Dr. Everett is supporting them because he has a problem connecting with humans. Dr. Everett studies zombies and tells Amy that zombies and nature "are one of the same," before asking her to leave.

Each episode of Tales of the Walking Dead features new stories and characters each episode. In an interview with Decider, showrunner Channing Powell revealed how the idea of the show came about. "The idea started with Scott Gimple," he said. "I think he felt like the world really had so many places it could go, and in a series we are limited to production and characters, and you have a serialized story that you need to tell, and you can't really bridge out from that too often.

"We also have the IP that we wanted to honor, so we were trying to the story that we had already set up. There are just a lot of stories outside of DC, outside of Atlanta, outside of the places that we wanted to tell, outside of the time zone and even the genre, we wanted to broaden the horizon. And I think he felt like there were a lot of stories we could tell about specific characters within the show… In different parts of the country."

Powell also talked about the challenges it was to film the series since it's new actors, new settings and a new story each episode. "That was actually probably the biggest challenge we faced, because building a new set every time is costly," he said. "There's nothing existing in this world that we could use. We had to make everything up as we went along. We have such a great crew in Atlanta, Georgia, and they are so used to being able to move with The Walking Dead speed that at least they were able to bring in the knowledge of working in the walker apocalypse beforehand.