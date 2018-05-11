‘Taken’ Canceled By NBC After 2 Seasons

After pulling Taken from its schedule, NBC has officially canceled the action drama, Deadline reports.

Delivering underwhelming ratings in the Friday 9 p.m. hour for the month prior (averaging 2 to 3 million viewers and 0.3-0.4 adults ranging 18-49), the cancellation should come as no surprise to TV buffs or fans of the show.

The prequel to Luc Besson’s hit movie franchise starring Liam Neeson was retooled heading into season 2 with a new showrunner and a casting shakeup, but the efforts were reportedly in vain.

Fans of the show channeled their inner CIA operative Bryan Mills upon hearing that it was yanked from the schedule and would not return until May 26. The show, which portrayed a younger, hungrier Mills dealing with a personal tragedy, has been on the chopping block for cancellation in recent weeks.

The series underwent a major shakeuo heading into its second season, completely being retooled with a new showrunner and a very different look to the cast, only keeping series regulars Clive Standen, who portrays Bryan Mills (Vikings), and Jennifer Beals (The L Word), who takes on the role of Christina Hart. The series, which follows the origin story of younger, hungrier former Green Beret Bryan Mills as he deals with a personal tragedy that shakes his world, adopted a more procedural element for its sophomore season.

Bumping the show into the summertime and plugging into a Saturday night seemed to set a death sentence for the show at the time and has now become a reality.

The show’s disappointing ratings put it way behind CBS’ MacGyver and put it in line with Fox’s Masterchef Junior.

This story is developing…