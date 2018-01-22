Susan Sarandon Glowing in SAG Awards Dress

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon will be in attendance for Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday. And to get ready, she had her make-up team get her dressed up for the awards show.
The results were stunning, as Sarandon posted her make-up and awards dress on Instagram.
“Thank you @amynadinemakeup, @pamwiggy and @michaelangelnyc for red carpet-readying me for the SAG Awards tonight!” Sarandon wrote in the photo’s caption.
No Feud here – @SusanSarandon is an absolute stunner. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/tKUNZbV1B5— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 22, 2018
The amazing Susan Sarandon 💖#SAGAwards #SAGsEnTNT pic.twitter.com/2G6BVRKOem— m (@marianellardgz) January 22, 2018
Once she made her way to the red carpet, Sarandon posed with Thelma and Louise co-star Geena Davis, which brought joy to fans watching.
Susan Sarandon & Geena Davis on the redcarpet together, I can’t. I. CAN’T. pic.twitter.com/JtpqDajHOg— ㅤً (@kanaconnor) January 22, 2018
Talk about STUNNING! Susan Sarandon and birthday girl Geena Davis 💕#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Y8yM08NFzO— Caitrin Ross (@CaitrinRoss) January 22, 2018
CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW @SusanSarandon ROLLED UP WITH SUNGLASSES ON??? Queen 🙌 #SagAwards pic.twitter.com/QxV1KfZBth— Refinery29 (@Refinery29) January 22, 2018
My heart just soared seeing Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis together on the SAG red carpet.— Julia. (@JvliaRoberts) January 22, 2018
Sarandon had a very busy 2017 appearing both in films and television. She played roles in A Bad Moms Christmas, Feud: Bette and Joan, Ray Donovan and Rick and Morty. Her performance in Feud as Bette Davis is up for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor.