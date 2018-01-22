Susan Sarandon Glowing in SAG Awards Dress

Oscar-winning actress Susan Sarandon will be in attendance for Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday. And to get ready, she had her make-up team get her dressed up for the awards show.

The results were stunning, as Sarandon posted her make-up and awards dress on Instagram.

“Thank you @amynadinemakeup, @pamwiggy and @michaelangelnyc for red carpet-readying me for the SAG Awards tonight!” Sarandon wrote in the photo’s caption.

Once she made her way to the red carpet, Sarandon posed with Thelma and Louise co-star Geena Davis, which brought joy to fans watching.

Susan Sarandon & Geena Davis on the redcarpet together, I can’t. I. CAN’T. pic.twitter.com/JtpqDajHOg — ㅤً (@kanaconnor) January 22, 2018

Talk about STUNNING! Susan Sarandon and birthday girl Geena Davis 💕#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Y8yM08NFzO — Caitrin Ross (@CaitrinRoss) January 22, 2018

CAN WE TALK ABOUT HOW @SusanSarandon ROLLED UP WITH SUNGLASSES ON??? Queen 🙌 #SagAwards pic.twitter.com/QxV1KfZBth — Refinery29 (@Refinery29) January 22, 2018

My heart just soared seeing Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis together on the SAG red carpet. — Julia. (@JvliaRoberts) January 22, 2018

Sarandon had a very busy 2017 appearing both in films and television. She played roles in A Bad Moms Christmas, Feud: Bette and Joan, Ray Donovan and Rick and Morty. Her performance in Feud as Bette Davis is up for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor.