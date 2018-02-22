‘Superstore’ Renewed by NBC for Season Four

One of NBC‘s staple shows for its Thursday night comedy lineup will be back for another round in Fall 2018.

The network announced on Wednesday that Superstore has been renewed for season four, consisting of 22 episodes in similar fashion as the previous two seasons.

SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR SEASON FOUR #Superstore #Superfour pic.twitter.com/NxaFSJM9Kd — Superstore (@NBCSuperstore) February 22, 2018

The single-camera comedy features America Ferrera as Amy working alongside a colorful cast of characters at a fictional big box store called Cloud 9, parodying and exaggerating life working at superstores like Wal-Mart and Target.

Joining Ferrera on the main cast is Ben Feldman, Colton Funn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Mark McKinney and Lauren Ash. The show is consistently one of NBC’s highest-rated comedies, averaging a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 adult demographic and 4.1 million viewers according to Nielsen ratings.

As the first show in NBC’s “Must See TV,” Superstore was joined by The Good Place, Will & Grace, Great News and Chicago Fire for the first half of the 2017-18 television season. The Good Place wrapped its season in early February and will be replaced by the debuting Mindy Kaling comedy Champions on March 8 for the remainder of the 2018 spring schedule.

Great News, which also wrapped up its second season, will be replaced for the remainder of the year by A.P. Bio, starring It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Glenn Howerton and Patton Oswalt.

“It’s Always Sunny has been on extended hiatus on FXX ever since Season 12 wrapped in March 17. The show was officially renewed for both Season 13 and 14 way back in April 2016, but the wait time was extended with Howerton now on A.P. Bio and Kaitlin Olson starring on the Fox comedy The Mick.”

“We ended up pushing our next season a year because we were all busy with separate projects this year,” Kaitlin Olson told TV Guide back in March 2017, confirming an extended hiatus. “So at the end of this coming shooting season of The Mick I’ll step right into Sunny after that.”

“‘A year’ might be a little harsh,” a TV Line insider wrote in June 2017. “I’m hearing that due to the cast’s extracurricular activities, the FXX comedy is likely not to return with new episodes until late 2018.”

Photo Credit: Twitter / @NatalieAbrams