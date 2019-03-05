‘Superstore’ Renewed for Season 5 by NBC

NBC announced on Monday that Superstore will be back for a fifth season in the fall.

The beloved sitcom returns this week after a prolonged holiday break. Ahead of that midseason premiere, NBC announced that the show has gotten an order for Season 5, ensuring that the Cloud 9 Superstore staff will return again for the 2019-2020 season.

In its press release, NBC cited Superstore‘s excellent ratings, as well as its stellar performance on digital streaming platforms. The show averages a 1.4 in the Nielsen ratings in the key demographic of adults ages 18-49. It has an average audience of 4.4 million total viewers, accounting for delayed viewings with the “live plus seven day” metrics.

Beyond that, the show is one of the most critically acclaimed comedies on the air right now. It takes a unique look at life working in retail, finding ways to tackle socioeconomic issues that few shows have managed to deal with.

“Week after week Justin Spitzer, our amazing writers, and cast and crew masterfully deliver a comedy that not only makes us laugh but speaks to the larger issues of the day,” said NBC Entertainment’s co-presidents of Scripted Programming, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta.

This success is all the more impressive coming in the show’s time slot on Thursdays at 8 p.m. It goes up against such TV juggernauts as The Big Bang Theory, Grey’s Anatomy and even NFL Thursday Night Football on some occasions. Still, Superstore has secured steady ratings, especially in coveted younger demographics.

Superstore follows a cast of lovable misfits working at a massive department store in Missouri. It centers around America Ferrera as struggling single mother Amy and Ben Feldman as Jonah, a business school drop-out floundering to find his place in life. Fans have watched a masterful will-they-or-won’t-they play out over the course of four years. With another season now guaranteed, anything is possible.

Meanwhile, the incredible ensemble includes Lauren Ash as Dina, Colton Dunn as Garrett, Nico Santos andn Nichole Bloom as Cheyenne. The store is managed by Glen, played by SNL alum and TV legend Mark McKinney.

The cast joined fans on social media on Monday in celebrating the renewal. Feldman posted a video of the cast and crew getting the good news on Instagram, captioning it simply: “FIVE.” In it, Pakosta delivers the official word to raucous applause, and the cast can be heard laughing excitedly.

Superstore returns this Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.