New ‘Supernatural’ Season 14 Trailer Arrives

A new trailer promises tough villains and even tougher choices in the upcoming season premiere of Supernatural.

Supernatural season 14 debuts on Thursday, Oct. 11 on The CW. To keep the excitement at a maximum, the network released a new trailer on Thursday, promising some hellish encounters. The video finds Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as the unfortunate vessel for the Archangel Michael, leaving his brother Sam (Jared Padelecki) to try and handle just about everything.

The trailer teases Michael’s meeting with Jo, who sees right through his disguise — perhaps thanks to his distinctly un-Dean-like way of speaking.

“Oh, God,” she says.

“People keep calling me that,” Michael grumbles.

Meanwhile, Sam, Jack (Alexander Calvert) and Castiel (Misha Collins) are trying to figure out how to stop Michael and save Dean, though not all of them seem to have the same priorities on these tasks.

“Michael needs to be stopped,” Jack declares in one scene.

“That means Dean dies too?” Castiel asks, sounding troubled.

“Then he dies,” Jack says firmly.

Another heart-stopping clip zooms in on Sam making a serious claim.

“There will be no new king of hell,” he says slowly. This is undercut by the next scene, where Michael can be seen casually flipping a knife in his hand, wearing a butcher’s smock over his suit.

“Alright,” he says. “Who’s next?”

The trailer captures all of the drama and light-hearted fun of Supernatural, a show that has become a staple for The CW. On top of it all, there will be plenty of action to kick the season off. The trailer shows a healthy amount of chest-kicking, wall-slamming, and even Sam and Dean’s mom, Mary Winchester (Samantha Smith) plunging a knife into the back of a demon.

Supernatural will hit a massive milestone this season when its 300th episode premieres in a few months. It will also delve into strange new territory with the absence of Dean, as long as he is possessed by Michael. Co-showrunner Andrew Dabb spoke about the new dynamic in an interview with TV Line, admitting that it changed things quite a bit.

“The show’s built upon two pillars, and those two pillars are Sam and Dean,” Dabb explained. “One of the pillars of the show is gone, basically, and that, in some ways, makes things very difficult, because the show is Sam and Dean, and their interplay.”



Supernatural returns with new episodes on Thursday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

Photo Credit: The CW