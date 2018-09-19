‘Supernatural’: CW Reveals Bloody Season Premiere Photos

While Dean’s away, apocalypse-world archangel Michael will play, at least according to new photos for Supernatural‘s season 14 premiere.

When fans last tuned into The CW‘s Supernatural season 13 finale, the Winchester brothers were facing an evil the likes of which they have never faced before, ultimately leaving Sam at the mercy of archangel Michael, who took possession of his body.

When season 14 kicks off on Oct. 11 with “Stranger in a Strange Land,” Sam will be forced to recruit the help of Castiel and others in an effort to thwart Michael’s plans and get his brother back.

Stranger in a Stranger Land

Season 14 will reach a milestone for the long-running series, with Supernatural marking its 300th episode when season 14’s 13th installment airs, which will be directed by executive producer Robert Singer.



The action will kick off with the season premiere, “Stranger in a Strange Land,” on Oct. 11. The episode will see a number of familiar faces as Michael concocts a plan that will see him needing the help of others.

Archangel Michael

Season 14 will be relatively vacant of Dean, though fans should still expect to see actor Jensen Ackles, who will be portraying Michael, the archangel who is currently possessing Dean’s body. Dean’s absence will prove to be a major obstacle for Winchester brother Sam.



“The show’s built upon two pillars, and those two pillars are Sam and Dean,” co-showrunner Andrew Dabb told TV Line, adding that in season 14, “one of the pillars of the show is gone, basically, and that, in some ways, makes things very difficult, because the show is Sam and Dean, and their interplay.”

Angel Anael

Another returning face to the series will be Sister Jo (Dannael Harris-Ackel), who is possessed by the faith healer and former soul-counter angel Anael. Jo became possessed by Anael in exchange for the angel healing her husband.



In season 13, Anael attempted to convince Lucifer to rebuild Heaven and make more angels, but Lucifer was much more keen of a more dubious plan that included having the world worship him.

Meeting of Angels

“Stranger in a Strange Land” will see a meeting of angels, with a first-look photo teasing a conversation between Michael and Anael. According to Jensen Ackles, the meeting will be an attempt for Anael to get a better scope of the land.



“He utilizes that meeting as an assessment of the greater realm of angels that exists. And she’s not necessarily the best representation of the angels that are out there, because she kind of has her own agenda and is a bit rogue,” Ackles told Entertainment Weekly. “So his meeting with her does prove to be a little different than anticipated, which makes for an interesting dynamic.”

Michael’s Plan

The meeting between Michael and Anael could prove crucial to the season 14 storyline, and potentially even devastating, as Daab told EW that “he sees a way to start over.” To Michael, the world is a “flawed creation,” and his vision of starting over and making it better includes a world without humans.



With less than 10 angels left in the world, however, it may be difficult for Michael to follow through with his plans.

Sam fights to get Dean Back

Season 14 will see Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) in a position he has rarely seen himself in before, without his sidekick brother, only this time the stakes will be much higher, as it is Dean whose life is in danger. Sam will be fighting to get his brother back, and recruiting help to do so.



“He’s extremely driven to find Dean,” Dabb said of Sam in season 14. “He’s mobilized everyone he can think of, including the Apocalypse World hunters, to do this. Cas is very much the same way. Cas is very much like, ‘We have to find him.’”

Castiel

Castiel (Misha Collins) is looking worse for wear in the new promotional images, though he appears ready to help Sam. Given that he will turn to enemies in an effort to track down Michael, he may turn to the wrong foes for help.

What’s Ahead in Season 14?

Season 14 has plenty in store for fans, as teased by Dabb.



“Our hope is, toward the back half of the season, to see everyone together in a plotline that we think dovetails very nicely with our Supernatural storyline for the season,” Dabb detailed the upcoming season. “We’re not, like, taking a detour into Wayward world. [We’re] taking some of those characters who we love so much, and some of the ideas, and folding them into Sam and Dean’s story.”



The season will also see the return of Kim Rhodes, who will continue to portray Jody Mills following the network’s decision not to move forward with the Wayward Sisters spin-off.



Supernatural Season 14 premieres on Thursday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.