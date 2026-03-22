‘Supernatural’ and ‘iZombie’ Actress Dies of Cancer: Carrie Anne Fleming Was 51

Actress Carrie Anne Fleming has died, according to her Supernatural co-star Jim Beaver.

Beaver, who played Bobby Singer on Supernatural, announced Fleming’s death, which occurred on Feb. 26, via Facebook. Fleming, played Bobby’s wife Karen on Supernatural, and also appeared on iZombie, Supergirl, The 4400, Smallville, The L Word and Stargate SG-1.

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Fleming’s cause of death was breast cancer; she is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose. Variety reports that a memorial service will be announced.

Carrie Anne Fleming in ‘Supernatural’ (Credit: The CW)

In his death announcement, Beaver disclosed that he and Fleming were romantically involved off-screen over the years, and he considered her a “soulmate.”

“I fell for her hard, and I did it mere seconds after meeting her, Beaver shared. “To my joy and shock, it seems the same thing happened to her.”

He went on to add, “We shot Supernatural in Canada, where she lived. I live in Southern California. The geographic and legal ramifications of those facts, particularly as pertains to child custody, kept us both physically and matrimonially apart, though we remedied the first when we could and, I’m sure, at some point we would have remedied the latter if it had been possible. As it was, we just loved each other as best we could. There were others, for both of us, but always there was the bond we had started with. Had certain laws and maps been different, I’m not sure I would have been able to love anyone else. She got me like only one other person really, truly ever has. Except for my love for her, I’m not sure if I would have been good for her. But she was terribly good for me.”

Beaver’s full tribute to Fleming can be read via his Facebook profile.



