‘Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Hall of Fame Countdown’: Budweiser Delivers With One of Its Most Iconic Ads (Exclusive Clip)

With the Super Bowl around the corner, Super Bowl Greatest Commercials is once again looking back at some iconic ads, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive clip.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Hall of Fame Countdown airs on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The interactive special, hosted by CBS Mornings co-host and CBS Sports’ The NFL Today analyst Nate Burleson and NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, will give viewers the chance to vote live to crown the most unforgettable Super Bowl commercial of all time. One of the commercials in the running is Budweiser’s “First Delivery” commercial last year for Super Bowl LIX starring Marc Menchaca.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and is raising the bar with the Hall of Fame Countdown, with Burleson and Ruah curating their top 10 greatest Super Bowl commercials of all time. “From iconic classics to modern favorites, they’ll count down the best of the best and relive the moments that made fans laugh, cry, and talk for decades before revealing their top two picks,” reads the official description.

“Then, it’s up to the viewers at home to decide which commercial will be officially inducted into the Super Bowl Commercials Hall of Fame via a LIVE online vote, with the winner joining the legendary Coca-Cola ‘Mean Joe Greene’ commercial and Apple’s ‘1984.’ The results will be announced at the end of the show.”

Along with Budweiser, Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Hall of Fame Countdown will also feature commercials from Doritos, E-Trade, FedEx, Pepsi, and much more. Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier returns as sideline contributor, providing exclusive behind-the-scenes looks and sneak peeks of 2026 super spots. He will be joined by special guests, including three-time Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, as well as Don Jeanes, the actor and star of the Budweiser Clydesdale commercials.

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials is produced by 45 Live and JUMA Entertainment. Executive producers include Robert Horowitz for JUMA Entertainment, and David Karabinas and Tony Lanni for 45 Live. Robert Dalrymple, Eric Smith, and Dino Shorté serve as producers. Don’t miss Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Hall of Fame Countdown on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots will be playing each other in Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8, from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.