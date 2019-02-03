Super Bowl Channel: Where to Watch the New England Patriots and LA Rams Face Off

This year’s Super Bowl airs on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Super Bowl LIII features the New England Patriots (11-5) and the Los Angeles Rams (13-3).

The three broadcast networks that air NFL during the regular season rotate each year, and 2019 was CBS’ turn. Next year’s Super Bowl LIV will air on FOX, while Super Bowl LV will air on NBC in 2021.

CBS’ A-team booth will be the announcers, including Jim Nantz and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Nancy Wolfson and Evan Washburn are the sideline reporters. Gladys Knight will since the National Anthem before kickoff.

The Super Bowl halftime show features pop band Maroon 5 and rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott.

The game will be streamed online for CBS All Access subscribers. The app is available on iOS, Android, Windows, Amazon tablets or Vizio devices. You can also use CBS All Access on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire and Playstation 4 connected devices.

CBS All Access does have a free trial period, but you need to provide credit card or payment information. The trial period lasts one week and begins immediately after signing up, so if you sign up today, you can watch Super Bowl LIII. After your first week is over, the subscription costs $5.99 per month with commercials and $9.99 per month without commercials.

Super Bowl LIII is a rematch of Super Bowl XXXVI, in which New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick led the Patriots to victory over the Rams, who were still in St. Louis at that time. The Patriots have gone on to win four more Super Bowls, but this is the first appearance for the Rams since then.

It is also the third consecutive Super Bowl appearance for the Patriots and fourth in five years. Last year, the Patriots lost in Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Patriots are only the third team to make it to three consecutive championship games, following the Buffalo Bills (who lost four straight Super Bowls from 1990 to 1994) and the Miami Dolphins (who went to Super Bowls from 1971 to 1973 and won the last two).

The Rams are led by head coach Sean McVay, the youngest head coach in super bowl history. Their quarterback is Jared Goff, who was drafted in 2016 and had his second consecutive Pro Bowl season.

The Patriots are once again under the leadership of Belichick and Brady. While Goff is just 26 years old, Brady is once again setting the record for the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl at 41.

Photo credit: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images