Super Bowl 2020: ‘Rick & Morty’ Appear in Creepy Commercial for Pringles

Everyone is in on the Super Bowl 2020 advertising spree this year, including Rick and Morty. The beloved cartoon characters were back on TV for the first time in over a month on Sunday, but not for a transdimensional adventure. Instead, they advertised Pringles during the second quarter.

Fans knew Rick and Morty were coming to the Super Bowl ahead of time — or at least, that Morty was. A teaser for the Super Bowl commercials made the rounds in January, Pringles’ Adult Swim crossover was one of the first to be revealed.

The ad shows a classroom full of Mortys with robotic, all with the Pringles logo in their eyes and the brand name stamped on their forehead. One such Morty stands at the chalk board, pointing to a breakdown of Pringles’ latest flavor combination.

The class prepares for their Big Game takeover. @Pringles [ad] pic.twitter.com/wmbZAbmrJ2 — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) January 21, 2020

At the desks, identical Mortys all clutch three Pringles cans each, chanting the flavors: “Cheddar and barbecue wavy and sour cream equals a three-layer dip stack!”

This is Rick and Morty‘s first ever Super Bowl tie-in, serving as further evidence of the show’s global takeover. What started out as as crappy contender on Cartoon Network’s late night block blossomed into one of the most beloved shows of the last few years, and it shows no signs of slowing down.

After its third season in 2017, Rick and Morty was renewed for a massive 70-episode deal at Adult Swim. This took a long time to negotiate, however, leaving the series on hiatus for over two years — its longest break yet.

Rick and Morty returned in November of 2019 for Season 4. The show aired five new episodes, then left on a midseason break in December. So far, there is no word on when the show will return. Adult Swim has only promised that it will be back “in 2020.”

That does not narrow it down much, and fans are terrified that they will be subjected to another long hiatus. Rick and Morty is seriously in demand right now, and the show’s creators are working hard to catch up with that need. In an interview with Polygon back in 2018, co-creator Justin Roiland was optimistic that the renewal would help streamline their process.

“We want the episodes to stay good, but we do also want to try to turn them around a little quicker now that we have this big order, I think it gives us the ability to be faster,” he said last June. “We’re not going to do these long breaks, these chasms in between seasons anymore. We’re going to schedule vacation time and just keep the machine going. It’s going to be really cool.”

The first three seasons of Rick and Morty are available to Hulu subscribers. The first half of Season 4 can be viewed on the Adult Swim app. The whole show will be included on HBO Max when it launches in May.

Super Bowl LIV airs Sunday, Feb. 2 on FOX.