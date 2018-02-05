‘This Is Us’ Weighs in on Super Bowl’s Cell Phone Kid

During Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl LII Halftime Performance, a savage new meme sprouted up on social media of a Philadelphia Eagles fan checking his phone after snapping a selfie with Justin Timberlake.

NBC’s hit show This Is Us capitalized on the meme.

The meme shows the unnamed kid searching “What happens to Jack Pearson?” referencing the cliffhanger the drama left fans on headed into tonight’s episode.

Fans have been waiting for the confirmation to Pearson’s death since the show first started. So far all fans had known for sure was that Pearson had died via a fire, but up until last weeks no details became apparent.

Last week’s episode ended with a crockpot in the Pearson family kitchen sparking and causing a fire while the family is asleep. In a special sneak preview, we see Jack waking up to the house on fire and attempts to get his wife (Mandy Moore) and children out of the house.

“I think people are going to get what they wanted — even if it’s not what they want anymore,” creator Dan Fogelman said regarding the new episode.

“By the end of the episode, you’ll see that this show and Jack’s story was much bigger than his death, or this fire,” he said. “It will be very rewarding for fans in a different kind of way. There is a bigger story here than just how Jack dies — and you’ll ultimately find something really meaningful and powerful in the episode.”

The new special episode of This Is Us will air after Super Bowl LII. As of the end of the third quarter, the Philadelphia Eagles led the New England Patriots 29-26.