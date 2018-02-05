Social Media Celebrates Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history on Sunday, and their fans took to Twitter to celebrate.

The celebration is on in Philly (📷 by @danafeig) pic.twitter.com/jF9OdgpwTS — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 5, 2018

Live look-in at America, with the Patriots losing the #SuperBowl: pic.twitter.com/XvAfxAwCU0 — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 5, 2018

Current state. In tears. I’d say I can’t believe it but I always had faith! Congrats Philadelphia! #flyeaglesfly You couldn’t have proved yourselves any better! Holy crapppppp the @Eagles won the super bowl! & deserved! pic.twitter.com/7R4Zg28HBg — Cheryl Scott (@CherylScottWX) February 5, 2018

The Eagles defeated the heavily-favored New England Patriots 41-33, scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and stopping five-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady from marching down the field in the closing two minutes.