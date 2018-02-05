TV Shows

Social Media Celebrates Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history on Sunday, and their fans […]

By

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history on Sunday, and their fans took to Twitter to celebrate.

“The celebration is on in Philly,” ESPN analyst Darren Rovell tweeted with a video from a bar in Philadelphia.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“THE EAGLES HAVE WON THE [Super Bowl] [Fly, Eagles, Fly!], another by the name of yaboy_neutron tweeted.

“All I can say is… wow,” Twitter user, Electric Leaf tweeted.

“Current state. In tears. I’d say I can’t believe it but I always had faith! Congrats Philadelphia! [Fly, Eagles, Fly] You couldn’t have proved yourselves any better! Holy crapppppp the [Eagles] won the super bowl! & deserved!” Cheryl Scott tweeted from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

The Eagles defeated the heavily-favored New England Patriots 41-33, scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and stopping five-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady from marching down the field in the closing two minutes.

Tagged:

Related Posts