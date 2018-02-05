Social Media Celebrates Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl in franchise history on Sunday, and their fans took to Twitter to celebrate.
My neighborhood right now. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/PIx6NI3It7— Scott Weinberg (@scottEweinberg) February 5, 2018
The celebration is on in Philly (📷 by @danafeig) pic.twitter.com/jF9OdgpwTS— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 5, 2018
YO PHILLY – WE DID IT!#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/DOqhL7KphT— theScore (@theScore) February 5, 2018
Today, we are all Philly fans. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ED0usdT2hE— Roger 🐝 (@ItsYourBoyR2) February 5, 2018
The eagles are #SuperBowl champions. Unbelievable!!! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/mH8k9Kp2pB— 🇩🇴 (@jonastheprince) February 5, 2018
EAGLES !!!!!!!!! 🦅🏆🦅🏆🦅🏆🦅🏆🦅🏆🦅🏆🦅🏆🦅🏆🦅🏆🦅 #FlyEaglesFly #CHAMPS #FlyEaglesFly— FAWLTOP (@TheRealFawltop) February 5, 2018
THE EAGLES HAVE WON THE #SuperBowl #FlyEaglesFly #FreeMeek 🦅🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/QhE5sxQnQH— Jay Cam😅 (@yaboy_neutron) February 5, 2018
EXCELSIORRRRRR! #FlyEaglesFly #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/Cf6wtxjN7W— Nguyen Le 🎞 (@nle318) February 5, 2018
Yeeeeeeedssssssssssssss#FlyEaglesFly #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/NtK8J65VfL— She_Talks_Alot (@she_talks_alot) February 5, 2018
Live look-in at America, with the Patriots losing the #SuperBowl: pic.twitter.com/XvAfxAwCU0— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 5, 2018
All I can say is… wow. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/O9rlSY2FYa— Electric Leaf (@Electric_Leaf) February 5, 2018
Current state. In tears. I’d say I can’t believe it but I always had faith! Congrats Philadelphia! #flyeaglesfly You couldn’t have proved yourselves any better! Holy crapppppp the @Eagles won the super bowl! & deserved! pic.twitter.com/7R4Zg28HBg— Cheryl Scott (@CherylScottWX) February 5, 2018
“The celebration is on in Philly,” ESPN analyst Darren Rovell tweeted with a video from a bar in Philadelphia.
Videos by PopCulture.com
“THE EAGLES HAVE WON THE [Super Bowl] [Fly, Eagles, Fly!], another by the name of yaboy_neutron tweeted.
“All I can say is… wow,” Twitter user, Electric Leaf tweeted.
“Current state. In tears. I’d say I can’t believe it but I always had faith! Congrats Philadelphia! [Fly, Eagles, Fly] You couldn’t have proved yourselves any better! Holy crapppppp the [Eagles] won the super bowl! & deserved!” Cheryl Scott tweeted from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
The Eagles defeated the heavily-favored New England Patriots 41-33, scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter and stopping five-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady from marching down the field in the closing two minutes.