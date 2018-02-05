Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win Revives Donald Trump Bald Eagle GIF

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LII on Sunday from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As videos and photos of Eagles fans celebrating (and other fans celebrating the Patriots’ defeat), a GIF of President Donald Trump re-emerged and started trending.

The GIF originated from a photo shoot Trump did back in 2015 for the cover the August cover of TIME. The magazine released the footage of Trump posing with the majestic bird, who was calm until Trump reached for a bottle of aspirin. The 27-year-old bird, nicknamed “Uncle Sam” jumped out at Trump, causing the future 45th President to flinch backwards.

“I’m doing this for the cover of TIME magazine,” he said during the photo shoot. “I love TIME magazine. What you will do for a cover — this bird is seriously dangerous, but beautiful,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News afterward.

Eagles fan started posting the GIF again as they celebrated their first NFL championship in franchise history.

Now would be a good time to remember what a bald eagle thinks about Trump: https://t.co/3YVZSICCBh — Roger Wilner (@JTMLX) February 5, 2018

Raw: Bald Eagle Attacks Trump During Photoshoot https://t.co/ixzSdvko0s via @YouTube Once again, the @PhiladelphiaEagles attacked Trump!!! — Livey (@CraftyScribbles) February 5, 2018

My hand is hurting from liking all the times that eagle biting at Trump gif is being tweeted. — V Pace (@VPace) February 5, 2018

“Now would be a good time to remember what a bald eagle thinks about Trump,” Twitter user, JTMLX tweeted.

“My hand is hurting from liking all the times that eagle biting at Trump gif is being tweeted,” another by the username VPace wrote.

President Trump declined to do the customary Super Bowl interview with NBC. He did however tweet a statement that he and Melania Trump would be watching.

“As many Americans come together to watch the Super Bowl, Melania and I extend our greetings and appreciation for those who make occasions like this possible, particularly the brave men and women of our Armed Forces,” the statement reads.