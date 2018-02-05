Super Bowl LII: NBC Goes Dark for 30 Seconds During Super Bowl Broadcast

It costs millions of dollars to buy a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl. But for a full 30 seconds on Sunday during Super Bowl LII, the NBC feed was in a blackout.

NBC going dark for 30 seconds was the best Super Bowl ad so far #SuperBowl — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 5, 2018

The blackout happened in the game’s second quarter at 7:08 p.m. ET. Twitter was quick to notice the sudden blackout, joking that somebody on NBC’s production team just got fired and owes a company a boatload of money.

Too bad it wasn’t a white out. Could’ve called it a Tide ad. — thefielding (@thefielding) February 5, 2018

I thought that was just a regional dark. — Matt Shobe (@shobe) February 5, 2018

FIRST LOOK: Footage from inside the NBC production control room during that commercial blackout. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/71yKUfQtNW — FakeRonWash ⚾🚬🍺 (@fakeronwash38) February 5, 2018

NBC’s 30-second blackout: 7:38:08 p.m. ET – 7:38:38 p.m. ET. — A.J. Katz (@ajkatztv) February 5, 2018

NBC Sports ad sales team getting some angry calls right now from clients whose ads didn’t air during that technical blackout. — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) February 5, 2018

I think @nbc skipped the commercial in order to reboot their audio board. Audio better since the blackout. Regardless, they owe a company 5 million refund. — Richard W. King (@rwking75) February 5, 2018

Hopefully that blank screen during the commercial break was NBC dropping Logan Paul’s Doritos ad. He’s a waste of airtime. #SuperBowl — 🇺🇸 Waldo Butters 🤬 (@micblank) February 5, 2018

