Super Bowl LII: NBC Goes Dark for 30 Seconds During Super Bowl Broadcast

It costs millions of dollars to buy a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl. But for a full 30 […]

By

It costs millions of dollars to buy a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl. But for a full 30 seconds on Sunday during Super Bowl LII, the NBC feed was in a blackout.

The blackout happened in the game’s second quarter at 7:08 p.m. ET. Twitter was quick to notice the sudden blackout, joking that somebody on NBC’s production team just got fired and owes a company a boatload of money.

“NBC Sports ad sales team getting some angry calls right now from clients whose ads didn’t air during that technical blackout,” AdWeek tech editor Josh Sternberg wrote.

“I think [NBC] skipped the commercial in order to reboot their audio board,” Twitter use @rwking75 tweeted. “Audio better since the blackout. Regardless, they owe a company 5 million refund.”

“Hopefully that blank screen during the commercial break was NBC dropping Logan Paul’s Doritos ad. He’s a waste of airtime,” another user, @micblank joked.

