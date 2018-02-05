TV Shows

Super Bowl LII Bathroom Lines Absurdly Long

Fans flocked to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday to watch the New England […]

By

Fans flocked to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday to watch the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

But with big games come big crowds, and with big crowds come long lines for bathroom breaks. The lines at the stadium were already incredibly long in the opening minutes of the game.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans at home don’t seem to be having much luck either, as many don’t want to miss the game but they also don’t want to miss out on all the Super Bowl commercials.

“There’s no good time to go to the bathroom during the super bowl,” Libby Adams tweeted.

“It’s a funny thing when, during the [Super Bowl], you have to wait until the game is on to go to the bathroom,” Twitter user, Nerd of Godcast wrote.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts