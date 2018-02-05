Super Bowl LII Bathroom Lines Absurdly Long

Fans flocked to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday to watch the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

But with big games come big crowds, and with big crowds come long lines for bathroom breaks. The lines at the stadium were already incredibly long in the opening minutes of the game.

Go to the bathroom when the game starts, they said The line will be shorter, they said …nope pic.twitter.com/WJFIk0xudL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2018

Fans at home don’t seem to be having much luck either, as many don’t want to miss the game but they also don’t want to miss out on all the Super Bowl commercials.

There’s no good time to go to the bathroom during the super bowl #SuperBowl — Libby Adams (@libbyadams8) February 5, 2018

#SuperBowl Struggle: can’t go to the bathroom during the game or during the commercials. 🙄 — Anna🌻Gibilisco (@annagibsATC) February 5, 2018

It’s a funny thing when, during the #SuperBowl, you have to wait until the game is on to go to the bathroom. #TCNOGBowl #DontMissTheCommercials — Nerd of Godcast (@NerdOfGodcast) February 5, 2018

Well, I went to the bathroom while the Solo trailer aired so I guess this Super Bowl is ruined. — alexis williams (@alexiswilli_) February 5, 2018

