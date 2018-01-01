Sunday’s TV Ratings: Mariah Carey helps ABC, Ryan Seacrest Ring in a Winner

ABC and FOX ended 2017 on a high note.

The networks, which each aired annual New Year’s specials, saw record numbers in both the audience size and demo rating.

ABC kicked off with Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Part 1, drawing 10.45 million viewers and a 3.1 rating, up more than 60 percent from last year. Closing the night and the year, Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Part 2 — helped by Mariah Carey’s comeback — saw 15.72 million people tuning in to watch the ball drop. The show earned a 5.0 rating, marking the program’s best numbers in that timeslot since debuting in 2000.

FOX New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey, airing from 8-10 p.m., grabbed 5.78 million viewers and a 1.8 rating. The numbers were up significantly from Pitbull’s most recent New Year’s Eve program on the network , the audience size improving by 123 percent and he demo rating doubling.

Overall, ABC took the top spot of the night, averaging 10.47 million viewers and a 3.0 rating, while Fox came in second with an average of 7.98 million viewers and a 2.3 rating.